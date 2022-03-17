ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ray Dalio: Two reasons I don’t like Bitcoin

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

If you’re looking to use Bitcoin to preserve capital or grow your assets, you can find that its price is highly volatile.

In fact, there is no guarantee that you will see any returns; you’re just as likely to lose everything you invest as you are to make any gains.

Will Bitcoin ever be stable?

Experts say that although Bitcoin has a $60 billion market cap at the moment, it is still nothing when compared with huge global currency markets.

Until the Bitcoin market cap starts to grow into the trillions, it is highly unlikely that it will be stable enough to function as a currency.

Is Bitcoin a bubble?

Many big investors don’t like Bitcoin. Warren Buffett thinks it is a bubble. Jack Bogle suggested people don’t touch it. Bill Gates does not believe in it.

Elon Musk seems to support digital currency. But he is actually a big factor that contributes to its price volatility. Every time he tweets about Bitcoin, the price can change dramatically.

In this video, Ray Dalio talks about why he does not like Bitcoin as an investment. He has two reasons. He also suggests that Bitcoin is a bubble.

Source: Finance Jane

Knowridge Science Report

ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

