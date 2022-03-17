‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Eggs You Can Only See in 4K

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans a look at the Lizard in some brand new concept art. Even more exciting is the fact that this version of Doctor Curt Connors is rocking those classic purple pants and the lab coat. When other peeks of the film surfaced, a lot of fans were hoping that Marvel would follow through with making Rhys Ifans' villain more like his comics counterpart. Instead, they opted to switch him up a bit from Amazing Spider-Man 2, but not go quite this far. Clearly the approach panned out for No Way Home. The Spider-Man film has been the biggest crowd-pleaser since the pandemic began. Earning over $1 billion at the box office and inspiring other studios to try their hand at climbing the mountaintop. However, there are some fans that believe that the comics-accurate approach would have played better than the old look from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. Check it out for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO