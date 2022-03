With their UK arena tour kicking off tomorrow night (March 19) at the Swansea Arena, Royal Blood have shared an excellent surprise new single, Honeybrains. Following last year's Typhoons album, the duo say that, "Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it."

