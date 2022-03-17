Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall on sisterhood and helping service workers thrive

Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall are co-founders of QuickHire, a successful career platform for service and skilled trade workers that they started during the pandemic from their home in Wichita, Kansas. They also happen to be sisters, and Deborah is the mother to three little boys. Together, they talk to Liz about why they decided to start their company to help what they felt was an overlooked segment of the professional world and what their village looks like as sisters and colleagues. Deborah also reflects honestly about what her experience has been like as a Black mother in the tech industry.