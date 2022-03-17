Which ‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? See Who Is Still Going Strong

Which Temptation Island stars have gone the distance? Surprisingly, not that many!

The reality dating show was an early 2000s craze with the recent reboot having premiered in January 2019. Each season, four couples are welcomed to the beach with open arms alongside a group of hopeful singles. Throughout the season, the couples put their relationship to the test to see if they have a real connection with any of the singles trying to find love. Just like Bachelor in Paradise , those who aren't making strong connections on the beach get sent home.

When Temptation Island season 3 — which is hosted by Mark L. Walberg — premiered via USA in February 2021, fans welcomed Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson , Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland , Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk and Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen on to the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

While most of the couples left the beach together in favor of their initial relationship, Erica, for one, shocked fans by breaking up with Kendal at the final bonfire of the season.

“I love you so much. I’ve never loved anyone the way that I’ve loved you. But this process has taught me that it’s important that I love myself beyond that and that I put myself first. For that reason, I’ll be leaving by myself,” she told him. “The Erica that came into this, that’s not the same Erica right now. I stand firm in that decision, so you don’t have to keep asking me. I’ve gotta love myself more. I’ve gotta put myself first.”

Instead, he and contestant Alexcys Homan left together, but things between them didn't last. During the show's reunion special, it was revealed that Kendal and Alexcys had split.

“I feel bad that you had to deal with a man like Kendal. Honestly, you deserve the best,” Alexcys said to Kendal's ex-girlfriend Erica during the Temptation Island season 3 reunion. “I hung out with him once, once we got back. I basically ghosted him afterward. I wasn’t OK with how I felt on the island. … I’m upset that it didn’t end sooner."

Where do the other couples from the season stand? Kristen and Julian, who got engaged on the show, appear to still be going strong.

"1 year ago today ... I was flooded with so many emotions. Fear of losing you, excited to finally see you and anxiousness of how I could possibly express the overwhelming amount of love I’ve had bottled up for you," Kristen shared via Instagram in October 2021. "Little did I know you spent this very day the exact same way, and ended up expressing your love perfectly with just one question."

Scroll through the gallery to see where the Temptation Island season 3 couples stand now.