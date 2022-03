Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-16879-1, published online 03 July 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: 'The soft X-ray photoemission data presented in Fig. 4 was collected at the ADRESS beamline of the Swiss Light Source47,48. The authors acknowledge synchrotron radiation beamtime at the ADRESS beamline of the Swiss Light Source of the Paul Scherrer Institut in Villigen, Switzerland under Proposal 20170898. Specifically, we acknowledge the important contributions of Vladimir N. Strocov, Alla Chikina, and Niels B. M. Schröter in the acquisition of the soft X-ray ARPES spectra'. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

