Native American religious, cultural accessories allowed at graduations

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to update the district’s dress code to allow Native American students to wear traditional religious and cultural accessories to graduations.

After several people offered favorable public comment on the proposed change during a school board meeting at the district’ main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello, the board members said they thought the change was necessary.

The updated policy that was adopted on Tuesday states that Native American students can wear traditional cultural and religious accessories, such as eagle feathers, beaded caps, necklaces and medallions, during graduations. The previous long-standing policy stated that those items violated the dress code.

Sheryl Slim, a mother whose son graduated from Century High School in 2004, told the school board that her son got escorted out of his graduation ceremony at Holt Arena because he wanted to wear the cap that his family member had subtly adorned with such invaluable and deeply meaningful accessories.

”The experience was horrid,” Slim said to the school board members. “The officer escorted my son out, they took him up the stairs and they locked him out of the Holt Arena ... and as the procession came across the floor there, there was not my son, and it was awful. That’s how Century High School and the school district honored a Native student that was actually exceptional. I’m glad to be standing here to be a part of this evening. I understand you’re going to change your policy, and I hope that you do that with a good heart.”

The board agreed that there would need to be guidelines in place to regulate which items are appropriate to be worn during graduations, including as exceptions among other student groups, but the trustees were all nonetheless on board with the change and adopted the new policy on Tuesday.