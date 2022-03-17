Packers sign former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

O’Donnell, who’s been with Chicago since 2014, is coming off one of his better years with the Bears, where he averaged 46.2 yards per punt.

Which means for the first time, in a long time, the Bears special teams are going to look a little different. Kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Pat O’Donnell are the only returning members from special teams last season.

That isn’t a big shock as general manager Ryan Poles has been rebuilding the roster his way. Right now, Ryan Winslow, who signed with Chicago earlier this offseason, is the only punter on the roster.

The Bears haven’t bee n super active in free agency so far, as they’ve made just four signings. They added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, as well as re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales.