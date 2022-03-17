ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers sign former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nuJa_0ehyccTm00

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

O’Donnell, who’s been with Chicago since 2014, is coming off one of his better years with the Bears, where he averaged 46.2 yards per punt.

Which means for the first time, in a long time, the Bears special teams are going to look a little different. Kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Pat O’Donnell are the only returning members from special teams last season.

That isn’t a big shock as general manager Ryan Poles has been rebuilding the roster his way. Right now, Ryan Winslow, who signed with Chicago earlier this offseason, is the only punter on the roster.

The Bears haven’t bee n super active in free agency so far, as they’ve made just four signings. They added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, as well as re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Punter#Nfl Network#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is why JuJu Smith-Schuster chose the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their second acquisition of the 2022 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal. Speaking to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster revealed his motivations for joining the Chiefs in free agency this time around. He had a shot to join the team in 2021, but he opted to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Now, he’s got his eyes set on playing with Patrick Mahomes, winning games, and securing a Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign RB Matt Breida

The New York Giants are adding some depth to their backfield. On Monday, they signed Matt Breida, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but it’s likely to be a short-term deal. Breida spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, playing nine...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details emerge surrounding failed deal between Ravens and OLB Za'Darius Smith

After signing safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses during the second day of 2022 free agency, the Baltimore Ravens apparently made another big splash the day after, as it reported that the team and former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith had agreed on a four-year, $35 million deal that would be worth up to $50 millon. However, Smith then backed out of the deal the next day, sending Baltimore back to the drawing board.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How does JuJu Smith-Schuster fit within Chiefs' offense?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new receiver in the building, with JuJu Smith-Schuster formally signing his new deal with the team on Sunday. The signing has been met with a lot of praise because it gives Patrick Mahomes a consistent third option that he seemingly lacked during the 2021 NFL season. But how exactly does Smith-Schuster fit in with the group of players that the team already has and what are some of the new things that he’ll bring to the table in Kansas City?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy