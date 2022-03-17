ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands

tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 100 round villas – some over the turquoise water, some on the beach – are made from sustainable wood, with a panoramic sliding glass wall that opens to a curved deck and private pool,...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 1

Related
Travel + Leisure

These Gorgeous Villas at a Caribbean Hotel Come With a Complimentary Private Jet Membership

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly led to an increased interest in private aviation. With many travelers concerned for their health, flying private allows frequent fliers to eschew busy airports, avoid crowded planes, and affords a level of convenience that commercial flights simply can't match. For those who have considered making the switch to private charters, but have been in search of a great deal, this exceptional offer may just be what you've been waiting for.
LIFESTYLE
Tampa Bay Times

Continued Success at The Ritz-Carlton Residences

With its spring 2021 launch, the first phase of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa (The Residences) established Bayshore Drive as a neighborhood to watch. Now, with the first tower 95% sold out and a sales launch for the second phase approaching, the area is on track to becoming an outstanding luxury residential destination unlike anything else in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Travel + Leisure

The Best Destination to Buy a Beach Vacation Home in the U.S., According to New Research

Who doesn't like waking up to the sound of crashing waves and swaying trees? Beach vacations — whether by the ocean or near a lake — are the perfect way to unwind and recharge while soaking up some vitamin D. So if you've always wanted to invest in a beach home but haven't decided on a destination yet, vacation rental company Vacasa just released its annual report ranking the best places to buy a beach house in 2022.
GULF SHORES, AL
FodorsTravel

11 Reasons Why This Small Bahamian Island Should Be Your Next Trip

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > Bahamas > Beaches • Trip Ideas. Long Island is not your typical cruise ship stopover. As one of the top three holiday destinations of 2022, according to travel insurance provider Squaremouth, the Bahamas have been a classic winter getaway for years. The country comprises 700 different islands, though only about 30 are inhabited. Among these 30 islands, Long Island is a compelling top destination. A quick flight from the main island of New Providence, Long Island is a stunning and culturally impactful place. It’s easy to miss if you don’t know about it already, but once you visit, you’ll never forget it. These 11 reasons to visit Long Island don’t even scratch the surface of what it has to offer.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Indian Ocean#Turquoise#The Ritz Carlton#Ritz#Crisp Frette#La Locanda#Japanese#Iwau#The Beach Shack
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit the Dominican Republic for a Caribbean adventure

Consistently warm weather, balmy waters and year-round adventures make the Dominican Republic an enticing destination no matter what the season. Whether your idea of a vacation involves maneuvering an ATV through hilly jungles, watching whales off the coast, hiking to cascading waterfalls or simply soaking up the sun in blissful peace at a luxe resort, this Caribbean island won’t disappoint.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruise Ship Denied Entry at Caribbean Cruise Port

Sky Princess, operated by Princess Cruises was not permitted to make its scheduled call on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on March 8, but instead sailed straight to St. Maarten for a longer port stay. While few details were released, COVID-19 cases on board contributed to the itinerary change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Katy Perry Named Godmother of New Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line announces that global pop superstar Katy Perry is named godmother to the new Norwegian Prima cruise ship. She will also be performing at a christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland. Katy Perry is Godmother for Norwegian Prima. Anticipation is growing for Norwegian Cruise Line’s upcoming new Norwegian Prima...
CELEBRITIES
cruisehive.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship Off Turks and Caicos

Hours after departing Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, it’s confirmed by Carnival Cruise Line that a passenger jumped overboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The vessel launched a search and rescue operation. Sadly it has been confirmed that the man was found and has passed away....
ACCIDENTS
tatler.com

Parisian opulence abounds at the Rosewood Hôtel De Crillon

Vincent Billiard remembers walking down the Place de la Concorde at 17 and looking up at the Hôtel de Crillon and thinking: ‘I want to work there one day.’ The 38-year-old Parisian is now the managing director, having attended L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne, and cut his teeth at the Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels and St Regis. The Hôtel de Crillon was built as a palace at the command of Louis XV. Indeed, its history – Marie Antoinette took piano lessons there and Karl Lagerfeld designed the Grands Appartements – might have seemed an overwhelming responsibility to some. But Billiard has taken it all in his stride. An endless presence during lockdown – Zooming staff and keeping morale high – his creed is that, if you treat the workers with the same respect you accord to guests, you’ll have a happy and efficient ship. Chapeau to that.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

Garden of Eden meets Silicon Valley… on a Pacific Island. That’s the Four Seasons Resort of Sensei Lanai. The seeds here were literally planted in 2012, when Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle, purchased most of Lanai island and began to invest in organic farming and solar energy. Its opening late last year was a revelation of techno wellness. Prepare to be pampered silly – and peppered with data. Collaborating with David Agus, a scientist and oncologist best known for treating Steve Jobs, Ellison has created a spa enclave that aims to help guests focus on their long term health through personalised, high-tech analysis. A thermal body scan, for example, locates areas of inflammation. But it’s almost impossible to feel agitated when all the treatments take place in your own private spa hale – pronounced ‘hah-lay’ – an idyllic, cottage-like sanctuary with steam rooms and infrared saunas, and open to a lush garden graced with soaking pools and other delights. The menus, prepared by famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa, feature delectable produce fresh from the property’s own hydroponic farm.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy