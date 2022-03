March Madness is back in all its glory with the first full day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17. After the 2020 Tournament was canceled and last year's played in a bubble in the state of Indiana because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Big Dance returns to its typical format, meaning there will be games played at different sites across the country starting at noon ET and going through the evening.

