St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday. 1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO