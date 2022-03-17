St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park
It's the busiest time of the year for Gaelic Park! The Emerald Room has it's annual luncheon, by reservation only. The Carraig Pub will have entertainment throughout St. Patrick's Day. If you want to celebrate at home, Chef Maureen Leyden shared her recipe for Irish Lamb Stew with us: 2 Lbs. Lamb - cubed 2 Carrots - chopped 2 Parsnips - chopped 1 Turnip - chopped 2 Medium Onions 1 Leek - chopped 1 Celery stalk - chopped 1 Garlic Clove Salt & Pepper 2 tbsp Cornflour 2 oz. Oil Instructions: -Heat oil -Add lamb, seasoning & garlic, and cook for 5 minutes -Add chopped vegetables -Add enough water to cover the stew half-way -Simmer for 1 hour -To thicken, make a sauce with the cornflour and 2 tbsp of cold water, and add to the cooked stew. Season to taste.
