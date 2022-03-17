ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKcIh_0ehyV2aQ00

It's the busiest time of the year for Gaelic Park!

The Emerald Room has it's annual luncheon, by reservation only.

The Carraig Pub will have entertainment throughout St. Patrick's Day.

If you want to celebrate at home, Chef Maureen Leyden shared her recipe for Irish Lamb Stew with us:

2 Lbs. Lamb - cubed

2 Carrots - chopped

2 Parsnips - chopped

1 Turnip - chopped

2 Medium Onions

1 Leek - chopped

1 Celery stalk - chopped

1 Garlic Clove

Salt & Pepper

2 tbsp Cornflour

2 oz. Oil

Instructions:

-Heat oil

-Add lamb, seasoning & garlic, and cook for 5 minutes

-Add chopped vegetables

-Add enough water to cover the stew half-way

-Simmer for 1 hour

-To thicken, make a sauce with the cornflour and 2 tbsp of cold water, and add to the cooked stew. Season to taste.

