Big Ray’s Fish Camp Undergoing Artistic Transformation

 4 days ago
A breathtaking mural will soon transform Big Ray’s Fish Camp. Designed by artist Meaghan Farrell Scalise, the mural’s theme is “SAIL AWAY – Night or Day,” and will feature a tropical oasis of colorful leaf patterns, swimming fish, shining sun rays, and magical nights of celebration. The happy patterns with multitudes of various circles represent commitment, community or all cyclic movement. The sun's rays are antique skeleton keys in nod to our rich history and pirate demands every year. The multi-color stripes are the many layers of enriched soil, often called horizons. These layers play an important role in supporting life on land and filtering our rivers and waters. The plants in this painting give importance to the river’s complex ecosystem, their importance as habitat is clear for the city and water life. Vibrant, energetic colors were important for engaging celebration with connectivity to each other.

This project reflects on the collaborative efforts of The Tampa Convention Center, Aramark, City of Tampa’s Art Department that share a passion with purpose. For the installation of the murals tada! is teaming up with CAPco, another passionate local mural company.

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

