Western nations have sought to punish Russia for invading Ukraine by imposing economic and financial sanctions and excluding some Russian banks from the omnipresent SWIFT messaging system, known as the Gmail of global banking. That’s raised questions about whether China -- which before the war signaled it wanted closer ties with Russia -- could offer its neighbor a financial lifeline. In particular, many have focused on what a Chinese payment system, known as CIPS, could do. The answer seems to be not much, for now.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO