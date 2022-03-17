New Strobe Damage Stopper With 4 Inch Deep Enclosed Back Box

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO