Waterford Township, MI

New Strobe Damage Stopper With 4 Inch Deep Enclosed Back Box

By Safety Technology International, Inc. (STI)
 4 days ago

Manufactured from material with enhanced chemical resistance to helps improve device protection. Prevents vandalism and environmental damage to important strobe units. Solid dome attaches to the frame with tamper resistant screws to help deter vandals. Original Press Release:. Cover with Enhanced Chemical Resistance...

