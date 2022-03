PITTSBURGH — Ohio State basketball’s NCAA Tournament run ended Sunday with a 71-61 loss to Villanova in the second round at PPG Paints Arena. The Buckeyes went down by as many as 15 points in the second half before a late surge allowed it to crawl back into the game. They overcame a poor shooting first half (38.5 percent) while the Wildcats shot north of 53 percent, once again losing big man Kyle Young after he was elbowed in the head by Collin Gillespie.

