These Racehorses Are Getting a Second Career

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Most racehorses are put out to pasture after...

KREX

Mavericks get the second shutout in a row.

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) - The Mavericks take advantage of four Colorado Springs errors and win their 2nd shutout in a row. Blake Rohm pitched 5 shutout inning and gave only 2 hits. He struck out 4 and gets the win. He is now, 3-1 on the year. Haydn McGeary had 4 RBIs which included a 3 run home run in the 3rd inning. Spencer Bramwell led the team in hits with 3. He had 3 RBIs in the 12-0 win.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Daymond John Says NCAA Tournament Is 'Modern-Day Slavery'

"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is having a hard time enjoying this year's NCAA Tournament ... saying he believes it's "horrible," and is actually "modern-day slavery." The 53-year-old businessman spelled out his beef with March Madness to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Friday ... explaining he thinks the players are getting a raw deal in the huge event.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "It is a hard decision"

Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
GOLF
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/21)

WWE RAW is scheduled to air live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with more WrestleMania hype. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW and they have only announced one segment – the return of AJ Styles. AJ has been away since the attack by Edge but he will be back this week to build to their WrestleMania match.
WWE
Golf.com

Struggling to make solid contact with your irons? Try this

The most common miss recreational golfers suffer with their irons is falling short of their intended target. This is in part caused by overestimating their distances and, therefore, not taking near enough club. But there’s another reason: They don’t hit the ball solidly with consistency. Tops and thins are a...
GOLF

