ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sandra Bullock Is Stepping Back From Acting to Take Care of Her Kids

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock's movie The Lost City—for which she was an actor and a producer—will hit theaters on April 15. A second movie of hers, Bullet Train, will come out in July. But after that, that's it for a while. The actress has decided to take a step...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 3

Related
CinemaBlend

Turns Out Brad Pitt’s Role In Sandra Bullock’s Lost City Isn’t Just A Cameo

Having Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock starring together in a comedy is a big deal. But the Pitt cameo didn’t just happen by circumstance. It was a trade-off of sorts as the two-time Oscar winner decided to pop up in The Lost City as a favor to Bullock, who appears in his upcoming thriller Bullet Train. While his role was originally touted as a cameo, viewers might get more Pitt than they expected in the romantic action-comedy.
MOVIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sandra Bullock's Daughter Can't Wait to Go to a Red Carpet Premiere

When your mom is Sandra Bullock, there are certain things that come with the territory, like huge Hollywood red carpet events. Until now, Bullock's kids, son Louis and daughter Laila, haven't accompanied her to any of her big premieres — and it's about to change, sort of. Bullock said that Laila wants to hit the carpet like her megastar mom, but not all parties are aligned on that just yet.
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Brides-to-Be Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Match in White Party Outfits

The perfect match! After a number of notable romances over the years, Kristen Stewart found The One in Dylan Meyer. The actress started dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson in 2009. Three years later, the Adventureland star had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson briefly rekindled their romance in 2013 before officially calling it quits that same year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Bryan Randall
rollingout.com

Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CinemaBlend

The Lost City Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Sandra Bullock Action Romance

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are teaming up to add a little adventure to the romantic comedy genre. The highly anticipated The Lost City, set to hit theaters on March 25, seems like a blast. Between the trailer, which shows off the movie’s star-studded cast, and the behind-the-scenes stories (like Bullock staring at Tatum’s crotch for a two-page monologue) have us really excited to see what this one is all about. The film premiered March 12 at the South By Southwest Film Festival, so the reviews are in!
MOVIES
iheart.com

Bruce Willis Rumored To Be Battling Early-Onset Dementia

Bruce Willis has become the object of social media ridicule over the last few years as his output shifted from Die Hard sequels and working with directors like Wes Anderson, M. Night Shyamalan, and Quentin Tarantino, to headlining countless direct-to-video action movies of questionable quality. The Razzies even gave him his own bad movie category back in 2021. Now health rumors are picking up steam that would put the change in tragic context.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet Train#Entertainment Tonight#Covid#Christian
Page Six

Amanda Bynes speaks out after filing to end her conservatorship

The “Easy A” star launched a new Instagram account this week and recorded a video for her fans to thank them for their support after she filed to end her conservatorship. “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here,” she said in the video posted Monday. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

After Reconciliation Rumors, Jason Momoa Opens Up About Separation and Asks For 'Privacy' In New Post With The Kids

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there are definitely some downsides to having this type of notoriety. This is particularly true when it comes to celebrity couples, and the fallout from very public breakups. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going through such an ordeal right now, making headlines for their split. And after reconciliation rumors, Momoa opens up about the separation, and asks for privacy in a new post.
RELATIONSHIPS
Syracuse.com

‘Beetlejuice 2’ movie; ‘New Girl’ actor dies; ‘1883’ ends, more ‘Yellowstone’: Buzz

It’s showtime! Slashfilm reports Brad Pitt’s Plan B company is set to produce “Beetlejuice 2″ with original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles in the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, though it’s unclear if a script, director or any other cast members are formally attached. Burton previously tried to make “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” in the ‘90s and another sequel in recent years with Seth Grahame-Smith, but never made it happen. Meanwhile, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not expected to have roles, especially as Baldwin continues to face fallout over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western “Rust.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedailytexan.com

Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock talk adventure comedy ‘The Lost City’

Paramount’s new adventure comedy “The Lost City” smashes into theaters nationwide on March 19. The movie had a special premiere screening at Austin’s very own SXSW this past Saturday. “The Lost City” follows reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) who gets wrapped up in a high-stakes adventure story outside of her fiction work. The comedy boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.
AUSTIN, TX
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Philadelphia

Jason Momoa Admits Separating From Lisa Bonet in the Public Eye Has Been ‘Hard'

Following their split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet continue to put their family first. Nearly two months after announcing their breakup, the "Aquaman" star brought their two children -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 -- to the March 1 premiere of "The Batman" in New York to support Zoë Kravitz. And let's just say, Momoa couldn't have been prouder of his stepdaughter for her role as Catwoman.
CELEBRITIES
GeekyGadgets

Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and more

Sony Pictures has published a teaser trailer ahead of the release of the first trailer for the new Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt. Bullet Train tells the story of five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected. As well...
MOVIES
Elle

Kristen Stewart Is Incredibly Chic in a Yellow Crop Top and Skirt Set

Kristen Stewart's awards season fashion marathon continued yesterday with the perfect spring crop top and skirt set in San Francisco. Stewart's stylist Tara Swennen shared photos of the Spencer actress posing in the yellow Alessandra Rich ensemble with her hair done up. “Adventures in #SanFran #kristenstewart in #alessandrarich and #christianlouboutin,” Swennen captioned the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy