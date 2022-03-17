Sandra Bullock Is Stepping Back From Acting to Take Care of Her Kids

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO