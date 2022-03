BLUE HILL – The Blue Hill Concert Association is excited to announce the final concert of their annual winter season. The Verona Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at The First Congregational Church in Blue Hill. This acclaimed ensemble has firmly established itself among the most distinguished quartets on the music scene today. Jonathan Ong- violin, Dorothy Ro-violin, Abigail Rojansky-viola, and Jonathan Dormond-cello, will be performing Franz Schubert’s Quartettsatz, Gabriela Lena-Frank’s 2001 Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and one of Ludwig van Beethoven’s last string quartets, No.14, Op. 131. A fitting conclusion to an almost sold out season.

BLUE HILL, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO