ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 2-Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps, signals same in May

By Marcela Ayres
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds comments from economists)

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points and signaled another increase of the same size in May as it extended an aggressive tightening cycle to curb the effects of supply shocks from the war in Ukraine.

The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase.

Policymakers raised rates by 150 basis points in February, saying at the time that smaller hikes were coming, leading the market to bet on decreasing adjustments going forward.

But the central bank’s outlook for the next rate decision was more hawkish than expected, said Chief Economist at Banco Inter Rafaela Vitória, who added she had previously predicted only a 50 basis points increase in May.

“We had expectations of a 12.25% rate (at the end of the cycle), we will change to 12.75% until the end of the year,” Vitória said.

She noted policymakers had expressed deep concern with inflation moving away from official targets, especially in 2023, when the effects of future monetary policy decisions are most likely to be seen.

Wednesday’s rate hike was the ninth straight increase since Brazil’s central bank lifted its Selic rate from an all-time low of 2% in March 2021, raising borrowing costs to tame inflation that reached 10.5% in the 12 months to February.

That is far above the central bank’s 2022 target range of 3.5%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

Policymakers also stated it is appropriate to move its tightening process into “an even more restrictive territory”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have triggered global supply shocks for key commodities, driving up food and energy costs and dragging on a sluggish recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

“The Copom judges that the moment requires serenity to assess the size and duration of the current shocks,” wrote policymakers in a statement accompanying their decision.

“If those shocks prove to be more persistent or larger than anticipated, the Committee will be ready to adjust the size of the monetary tightening cycle.”

According to the Chief Economist of Banco Fator José Francisco Gonçalves, a longer cycle and a higher final Selic were put on the table by policymakers on Wednesday.

In response to soaring global crude prices, Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices last week by 19% and 25%, respectively, a move with broad consequences in an economy that relies heavily on road freight.

President Jair Bolsonaro has also embraced proposals to subsidize fuel consumption and stimulate a sluggish economy, raising concerns about slipping fiscal discipline ahead of October elections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Sam Holmes)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Petrobras#2 Brazil Central Bank#Brasilia#Copom#Banco Inter#Selic
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Fed's new monetary policy may cause a recession

America's central bank, the Federal Reserve, can inject cash into the financial sector to prevent breakdowns during emergencies. One way it does so is the large-scale purchase of bonds. The central bank has racked up nearly $9 trillion in bond securities while responding to various crises. The Fed is saying it will soon dial back this program. The pace at which the Fed tightens monetary policy may create substantial market headwinds.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Fed Takes First Steps To Combat Inflation — Oil Looks To Strike Back

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Stocks are hoping to stay in the green this St. Patrick’s Day as investors try to build on a two-day rally. Despite the Fed’s much more hawkish stance, stocks rallied on Wednesday as if investors had just found a pot of gold. While gold futures rallied 1.74% before the market open on Thursday, so did other commodities—including oil, which was up about 6% before the opening bell. The rise in commodities could be a drag on the stock rally. There are also a couple of economic and earnings announcements that could move the markets as well.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy