Have I mentioned anything before about crowded rosters? Because my dude, this one is packed. The official roster has no less than 27 pitchers listed. One (that we know about) is out after having Tommy John, I’ve speculated that as many as ten are decent candidates to break with Vancouver, BUT there are at least four or five guys who played in the complexes last year who will get a look, plus three 2021 draftees who haven’t thrown a pro pitch in a counting game yet and a significant return from injury.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO