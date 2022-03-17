City of Abilene Service Award

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Marianne Vadney was recognized at a library staff meeting for 15 years of employment with the Abilene Public Library in a full-time position. However, like many city employees, her work with the Abilene Public Library began a few years prior, having got her foot in the door working as a library page at the Main Library.

She would later be promoted to a full-time Library Assistant in the Circulation Department at the South Branch Library, before later working on her masters degree in Library & Information Sciences. Under the former director Lori Grumet, Marianne was promoted to a Librarian I, upon successful completion of her graduate degree, and is now serving as a librarian at the Mockingbird Branch Library.

We congratulate her on her time spent working for the Abilene Public Library and wish her many more years to come.

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

