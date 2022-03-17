City of Abilene Service Award

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Marianne Vadney was recognized at a library staff meeting for 15 years of employment with the Abilene Public Library in a full-time position. However, like many city employees, her work with the Abilene Public Library began a few years prior, having got her foot in the door working as a library page at the Main Library.

She would later be promoted to a full-time Library Assistant in the Circulation Department at the South Branch Library, before later working on her masters degree in Library & Information Sciences. Under the former director Lori Grumet, Marianne was promoted to a Librarian I, upon successful completion of her graduate degree, and is now serving as a librarian at the Mockingbird Branch Library.

We congratulate her on her time spent working for the Abilene Public Library and wish her many more years to come.