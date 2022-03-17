ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Record Setting Storm Brings More Slushy Snow

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMsNe_0ehxtfWF00

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday also brought slushy snow Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiAlh_0ehxtfWF00

(source: CBS)

Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the average for the entire season is 56.9 inches).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFpe4_0ehxtfWF00

(source: CBS)

Most of the Denver metro area as well as Boulder, the foothills, and the Palmer Divide remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. Thursday. Additional accumulation will be under 3 inches in most areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyDiv_0ehxtfWF00

(source: CBS)

Flurries or light snow showers will be possible Thursday afternoon but no additional accumulation is possible.

This storm has produced very heavy, wet, and slushy snow thanks to temperatures hovering near freezing. For most of Wednesday evening, it was just warm enough for cold rain instead of snow for most of the urban corridor. That resulted in a record amount of liquid being measured in Denver. The previous record for precipitation on March 16 was set 150 years ago with 0.34 inches in 1872. Denver shattered that record before midnight Wednesday night with 0.41 inches in the rain gauge at DIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT0JR_0ehxtfWF00

(source: CBS)

The snow will end statewide Thursday night and skies will be mostly clear on Friday. The combination of clearing, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground will make for an unusually cold night for the second half of March. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will drop to near 20 degrees Friday morning.

The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive Sunday night into Monday. At this time, it appears the metro area will get more rain than snow but we’ll keep you posted!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTqWY_0ehxtfWF00

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Sunday’s Arrival Of Spring Will Be Followed By Monday Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – It wouldn’t be springtime in the Rockies without some snow and this year Mother Nature will kick off the season without delay. Spring officially arrives in the Mountain Time Zone at 9:33 a.m. on Sunday and we expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures ahead of a strong cold front. By Sunday night and Monday morning much of the state can expect to see snow. As with all storms this time of the year the impact it’ll have will depend on the exact track of low pressure at the surface. Right now it is forecast to move across...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm First Day Of Spring Precedes First Alert Weather Day On Monday

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Spring officially begins at 9:33 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures will feel spring-like today with daytime high temperatures in the 60s for the urban corridor. We will see clouds increase throughout the day with breezy conditions this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. (credit: CBS4) Snow will start in the mountains Sunday in the late afternoon. In the metro area, we could see rain after midnight and after sunrise the rain will change to snow. Throughout the day on Monday we will see slushy snow on and off. In the Denver metro area we could see...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Enjoy Spring-like Temps Before Another First Alert Weather Day

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – A warming ridge of high pressure is moving into Colorado. We will have spring-like temperatures to welcome spring on Sunday. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the metro area. We will see significant melting of the snow and ice from the storm earlier this week. (credit: CBS) Sunday daytime high temperatures will be in the low 60s. By Sunday afternoon we will see increasing clouds and breezy conditions ahead of our next storm system. Snow will return to the mountains on Sunday afternoon. In the Denver metro area, it’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Nice Friday And Weekend Before Next Storm

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is on it’s way out of Colorado and right behind it we have a ridge of high pressure moving in set to deliver a warming trend for Friday into the weekend. Credit CBS4 Temperatures over the weekend will see highs warming back to above normal temperatures by the time we get to Sunday. Which is the first day of Spring arriving at 9:33 AM. Credit CBS4 Then there is no time wasted before another storm system hits Colorado with a chance of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday. Monday and Tuesday both are possible FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Credit CBS4 It is too early to give exact snow amounts expected but, it could be another heavy snow maker like the storm that dumped on St. Patrick’s Day.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nederland, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mild Start To Spring With Snow Soon To Follow

DENVER(CBS)- Spring arrives on Sunday morning at 9:33 am and the weather is going to be warming up just in time for the weekend! Friday finished with 40s and 50s over the Front Range and the Denver metro area. (credit: CBS) A warming ridge of high pressure is moving in on Colorado. This will bring in warmer temps statewide along with the downslope component of a west/southwest wind warming eastern parts of the state the most for both Saturday and Sunday. (credit: CBS) Both Saturday and Sunday may have a few high clouds here and there but, temperatures will be perfect for melting that...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mild Weekend Ahead Of Next Snowstorm Arriving On Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the rule on Friday around Colorado along with temperatures climbing above freezing. We expect mountain high temperatures in the 30s with 50s on the western slope and eastern plains. The south and east sides of metro Denver may only make it into the upper 40s due to having a deeper snowpack. The weekend will feature a warming trend statewide along with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday afternoon we’ll see highs will into the 60s for most of our lower elevations with 40s in the mountains. There is even the chance for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

April Weather Outlook From NOAA Brings Some ‘Iffy’ News For Colorado’s Snowpack

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the last part of March the snowpack across Colorado’s high country is in good shape with more than half of the major river basins running above normal. The Yampa and White River Basin is the lowest at 91 percent of where it should be. March and April are critical months for building snow depth above 9,000 feet in Colorado. Historically this is the time of year when an active storm track brings a parade of snowstorms that are full of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Snowpack typically reaches a peak in Colorado right around...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy, Wet, St. Patrick’s Day Snow Totals

 DENVER(CBS)- A super, slushy and snowy St. Patrick’s Day left anywhere from just a few inches of snow to over a foot in some of our Front Range Foothills. Krashin Dr. Top of Shadow Mountain in Conifer at 8887ft. Credit: Susan Rigley Officially, Denver received 7.3 inches at DIA with over a foot in many foothill locations like Pinecliffe in Boulder County. (credit: CBS) With this storm that puts Denver at 13.1 inches for the month and 47.1 inches for the season. Both well above normal for this time of year. (credit: CBS) Many of our First Alert Weather Watchers reported heavy wet snow to the south and west of the Denver metro area. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) If your a skier or boarder woooooo boy! You have some good snow coming your way for Friday in some spots! Winter Park, Eldora and Echo mountain over a foot! Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Rain Gauge#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#The Palmer Divide
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Warning For St. Patrick’s Day

 DENVER (CBS4)- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day we have a wet spring-like storm bringing in a mix of rain and snow across Colorado, causing for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday. Wet snow started early in the afternoon Wednesday across the mountains with light rain extending across the eastern plains during the afternoon commute. Radar Image from Wednesday afternoon(credit: CBS) For the Denver metro area and the eastern plains rain will be changing over to snow during the evening with all snow after midnight into Thursday morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) There is a Winter Storm Warning posted for the Denver Metro...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

End Of An Era: Last Weekend For Mobile Vaccinations At Aurora Shopping Center

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- It was a scene in southeast Aurora that soon could be disappearing, mobile vaccination clinics in parking lots giving out COVID-19 vaccinations. For the past year The Southlands shopping area has been more than a shopping destination for the Smoky Hill area, it’s also been a popular place to get a COVID vaccination if you needed one. (credit: CBS) “They have really escalated the number of people that have come to the clinics. They’ve been really busy here,” said Senior Director of Marketing Joyce Rocha. Saturday was a different story. Only a handful of people came out for state sponsored vaccinations....
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Deals With Spring Break Travel While Rebounding After Snow Storm

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver International Airport canceled nearly one 100 flights and delayed nearly 600 during the snow storm Thursday, but our crew watched Friday morning as the airport was able to get things back on track. (credit: CBS) With things working more efficiently, Friday was still expected to be a busy day at DIA due to spring break travelers packing security lines to make their respective flights. Additionally, a lot of people from out of state will be in Colorado over the next few weeks to get in some end-of-season skiing and snowboarding. Over the next few weeks, DIA will be back...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Pop-Up Prom Shop Welcomes Girls For The First Time Since Pandemic

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A tradition 20 years in the making is continuing in the Denver metro area. Saturday, dozens of Adams 12 Five Star Schools high school girls sifted through racks of prom dresses, tried them on, and finally decided on their perfect dress. “I didn’t know what I wanted at all, so I’m kind of just trying different things and seeing what I do and don’t like about them,” said Kegan Reeves. (credit: CBS) “It’s fun to see how they look on you, even if it’s not the one,” Emily Coulter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “Is this the one?” White asked. “I have...
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

‘We Are Resilient’: Denver March Powwow Returns After Being Canceled By COVID

DENVER (CBS4) — For the first time since the pandemic started, the Denver March Powwow is back in the Mile High City. (credit: CBS) “It’s been a long two years, so you know, just wanted to come back into the circle, and ya know, at least feel healing,” said Trevor Jim, who is Navajo and drove in from New Mexico. This year the powwow is running from March 18-20 at the Denver Coliseum. For event organizers like Grace Gillette, the time away from the annual event allowed the indigenous community to do some soul searching. “And so what brought our people through all those...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Frozen Dead Guy Days Comes Back With Style After 2 Years of COVID

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Grandpa Bredo Morstoel might be smiling down from the shed above town where he lies frozen, packed in dry ice, but no one can be sure of course. Nederland came alive this weekend again with the return of Frozen Dead Guy Days. “Right when everything hit, this thing was cancelled that week three days before we were about to have this in 2020,” said Shawn Camden, front man for Los Cheesies a Boulder based band that was set to play in 2020. “The fact that they were able to pull it together with what’s going on with...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

Cross In Snow Is Reminder Of Dangerous Driving Conditions On Highway 285

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s best known as Highway 285, a major link to southern and southwest Colorado from Denver. Near Windy Point it has another name — “The Sgt. Sean Renfro Memorial Highway.” (credit: CBS) “Whenever I drive this road, especially in this weather, a tragic story comes to mind,” CBS4 Reporter Rick Sallinger said. A cross marks the spot where Jefferson County Sergeant Sean Renfro lost his life, helping crash victims in this type of winter weather. (credit: CBS) Isaline Washington was among those stopped near the spot where the deadly crash happened. She was with a group from the Crestone Charter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Wednesday Night Storm Will Likely Produce A Very Tight Gradient In Denver Area Snow Totals

DENVER (CBS4) – A classic March snowstorm is on the way to Colorado’s Front Range for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will begin with rain developing sometime during the afternoon before mixing with and changing to snow between 7 p.m. and midnight. Snow totals are always a challenge to predict in the Denver area thanks to the very complex terrain. But this storm will be extra challenging because it won’t be terribly cold. When storms don’t have a lot of cold air associated with them we see a bigger than normal range of snow totals due to subtle changes in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Structure Fire Sends Up Smoke Seen For Miles In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to a warehouse on fire on Saturday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from CBS4’s mousetrap camera from the area near 43rd Avenue and Inca Street. (credit: CBS) The area appears to be industrial with some homes to the west, near some train tracks. Denver Fire officials say the building is a U.S. Foods Trucks structure. (credit: Denver Fire) (credit: Denver Fire) They say food trucks were inside the warehouse. Fortunately, the fire did not spread, and there were no injuries.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Area Postal Workers Protest As Postmaster Louis DeJoy Visits Mile High City

DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen workers from various post offices in the Denver metro area protested Wednesday as U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy visited the Mile High City to speak with area supervisors. A post office spokesperson says DeJoy gave a progress report on his 10-year plan, a set of goals proposed last year that has been largely opposed by local union postal employees. The union mail carriers and handlers protesting Wednesday want DeJoy to resign, saying his policies hurt workers and customers alike. His visit comes just a few weeks after CBS4 Investigates exposed allegations of mistreatment and mismanagement in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 Reopens At Morrison/Golden After Delays Thursday Morning

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 in the Morrison/Golden area delay their starts Thursday morning. After several hours, the I-70 was back open at exit 259 to normal traffic at about 7:45 a.m. after it was closed for several hours. (credit: CDOT) US-40 westbound remained closed between Heritage Road near Golden to Mount Vernon Drive as of 8 a.m. US 40 is also closed westbound through Mt Vernon Canyon. Please delay traveling to the west. https://t.co/bGmmR5VfEY — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 17, 2022
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Worker On Airport’s $50 Million Flood: ‘I Was In Crisis Mode’

DENVER (CBS4) – When Robert Wilson, 64, a heating and air conditioning technician at Denver International Airport, reported for his graveyard shift at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. He may have thought it would be a normal night. It was anything but, as two hours into his shift, he noticed a big problem with DIA’s hot water system. “I noticed the pressure had dropped,” Wilson told CBS4. At about 10:30 p.m., he and other DIA employees began running diagnostic tests. He quickly arrived at an ominous conclusion. “This was a really big leak and .. I need to go locate it.” (credit: CBS) At the time...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy