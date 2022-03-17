Sebastian Vettel will MISS the Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid, with Formula One veteran Nico Hulkenberg set to fill in for him at Aston Martin for the season opener

Sebastian Vettel is to miss the Bahrain Grand Prix after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The four-time world champion has been forced to pull out of the season opener just one day before practice gets underway for this weekend's race.

Vettel will be replaced by his German countryman Nico Hulkenberg who last raced as a stand-in during the 2020 season.

Aston Martin confirmed the news in an official statement on Thursday.

The statement read: 'Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

'Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.'

It comes just a week after McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo missed pre-season testing Bahrain after he too tested positive.

Though the Australian is will step back into the car for this weekend's race.

Remarkably, it will be the first race weekend since the 2007 European Grand Prix that a Formula One race doesn't have Vettel as an official competitor.

Hulkenberg previously raced full time for the team when it was known as Force India from 2011-2012 and 2014-2016.

After losing his Formula One drive at the end of the 2019 season with Renault, he stepped in for three races the following year when either Sergio Perez or Lance Stroll tested positive.