Sebastian Vettel will MISS the Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid, with Formula One veteran Nico Hulkenberg set to fill in for him at Aston Martin for the season opener

Sebastian Vettel is to miss the Bahrain Grand Prix after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The four-time world champion has been forced to pull out of the season opener just one day before practice gets underway for this weekend's race.

Vettel will be replaced by his German countryman Nico Hulkenberg who last raced as a stand-in during the 2020 season.

Sebastian Vettel will miss the season opener in Bahrain after testing positive for Covid

Aston Martin confirmed the news in an official statement on Thursday.

The statement read: 'Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

'Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.'

It comes just a week after McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo missed pre-season testing Bahrain after he too tested positive.

Vettel will be replaced at the weekend by Nico Hulkenberg who last raced as a stand-in during the Covid-affected 2020 season
Daniel Ricciardo missed the entirety of testing due to a positive Covid test but he will race in Bahrain

Though the Australian is will step back into the car for this weekend's race.

Remarkably, it will be the first race weekend since the 2007 European Grand Prix that a Formula One race doesn't have Vettel as an official competitor.

Hulkenberg previously raced full time for the team when it was known as Force India from 2011-2012 and 2014-2016.

After losing his Formula One drive at the end of the 2019 season with Renault, he stepped in for three races the following year when either Sergio Perez or Lance Stroll tested positive.

theScore

2022 Formula 1 predictions: Title winner, biggest surprises, and more

Formula 1 returns with this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, and theScore is getting ready for the wheel-to-wheel action with a series of predictions for the 2022 season. Can Max Verstappen retain his title? Will Lewis Hamilton avenge last year's wildly contentious conclusion and capture his record eighth crown? Will someone new stand atop a podium in 2022? Let's get into it.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

The new Formula One season is nearly here but Max Verstappen's controversial 2021 victory over Lewis Hamilton is still hanging over the sport as the FIA are yet to publish their investigation into the final-day drama

Formula One's travelling corps has landed in Bahrain for a new season with one major question from the last still hanging in the air. Will the FIA publish their investigation into the final-day drama that saw Lewis Hamilton controversially miss out on a record eighth title?. Despite launching the inquiry...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Build-up to Bahrain Grand Prix practice as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’

The Formula 1 2022 season is here, it’s practice day ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to open up the year’s racing. Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Sergio Perez calls for F1 to allow drivers to race even when positive for Covid-19... and insists he wants to BEAT Max Verstappen to the world title

Sergio Perez believes Formula One drivers should be able to race with Covid-19. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the sport's season opener here in Bahrain on Sunday after testing positive for the virus. The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by his German compatriot Nico...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton writes off Bahrain Grand Prix chances after disappointing practice

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be able to win Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished a distant ninth in practice.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton’s concerns became reality.The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious...
MOTORSPORTS
