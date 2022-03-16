New graduates of Columbus State Community College

Submitted by CancerFree KIDS. More than 500 Tri-State high school students and sponsors joined forces to raise $216,426 as part of CancerFree KIDS’ 10th annual Night for the Fight fundraising effort. This year’s event was modified to allow students to participate in a socially distanced Amazing Race-style course through Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati. The TQL Foundation, a Total Quality Logistics charitable foundation, served as presenting sponsor of the event for the fourth year in a row. This year’s Night for the Fight event featured activity stations like Giant Jenga, Extreme Cornhole, and Celebrity Where’s Waldo. Organizers said they were thrilled with both the results and the opportunity for students to safely come together for in-person activities. “The students are the real winners in this event,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “We are grateful for their sticking with us for another event that required some changes due to the pandemic. We are blown away by the many students who joined us for some spirited fun, all in the name of supporting life-saving research and supporting children battling cancer.” Traditionally, Night for the Fight is a 12-hour overnight event in which students learn about childhood cancer and take part in games and entertainment throughout the celebration. Last year’s event evolved into a virtual scavenger hunt with 250 challenges. “We are honored to support this incredible event, ” says Kerry Byrne, president, Total Quality Logistics. “We are proud to help CancerFree KIDS in their mission to find cures and gentler treatments for childhood cancers.” Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund highrisk, high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree KIDS. Please visit www.cancerfreekids.org to learn more about the organization’s mission and work to fight childhood cancer.

23 DAYS AGO