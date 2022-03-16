New graduates of Columbus State Community College

The following students graduated from Columbus State Community College during Autumn Semester Commencement Ceremonies held on December 17, 2021.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONORS (if listed)
Loveland, OH
Cheyenne C Rice
Students named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College
The following students have been named to the Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
Submitted by CancerFree KIDS. More than 500 Tri-State high school students and sponsors joined forces to raise $216,426 as part of CancerFree KIDS’ 10th annual Night for the Fight fundraising effort. This year’s event was modified to allow students to participate in a socially distanced Amazing Race-style course through Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati. The TQL Foundation, a Total Quality Logistics charitable foundation, served as presenting sponsor of the event for the fourth year in a row. This year’s Night for the Fight event featured activity stations like Giant Jenga, Extreme Cornhole, and Celebrity Where’s Waldo. Organizers said they were thrilled with both the results and the opportunity for students to safely come together for in-person activities. “The students are the real winners in this event,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “We are grateful for their sticking with us for another event that required some changes due to the pandemic. We are blown away by the many students who joined us for some spirited fun, all in the name of supporting life-saving research and supporting children battling cancer.” Traditionally, Night for the Fight is a 12-hour overnight event in which students learn about childhood cancer and take part in games and entertainment throughout the celebration. Last year’s event evolved into a virtual scavenger hunt with 250 challenges. “We are honored to support this incredible event, ” says Kerry Byrne, president, Total Quality Logistics. “We are proud to help CancerFree KIDS in their mission to find cures and gentler treatments for childhood cancers.” Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund highrisk, high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree KIDS. Please visit www.cancerfreekids.org to learn more about the organization’s mission and work to fight childhood cancer.
