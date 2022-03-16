ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

American Legion scholarship opportunity

By Submitted by the American Legion.
 4 days ago
The George A Lambert American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 755, Sardinia will award up to two (2) $300 scholarships to the 2022 high school graduates – one to a boy and one girl - if all guidelines are met.

To qualify for a scholarship they must be a descendant or a sibling of a member (or a deceased member) of the George A. Lambert American Legion or a descendant or sibling of current member of American Legion Auxiliary #755 of Sardinia, Ohio and be enrolled in a college or university.

Applications are available from the Guidance Counselors at all Adams, Highland, Clermont and Brown County Schools or by calling 937-442-4704. You may also request an application or more information by emailing thefrymans1969 @gmail.com or visiting our Facebook page – George A Lambert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 755 Sardinia.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022.

