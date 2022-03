With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, it’s fun to celebrate by enjoying foods that are festive and green. If you are looking for ideas that are more nutritious than a milkshake the color of a four-leaf clover and more palatable than celery juice, look no further. Here are some nutrient-dense foods, that also happen to be green, to enjoy on March 17th and beyond.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO