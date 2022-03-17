ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

NSMHA's Director of Recovery Support Services Katie O'Leary

By John Lynds
winthroptranscript.com
 4 days ago

Growing up in Charlestown Katie O'Leary never thought she'd one day struggle with addiction and later become an influential figure in the world of recovery services. O'Leary graduated Matignon High School and after graduation went off to college at UMass Amherst. However, from 1998 to 2001 something became apparent. "In my...

winthroptranscript.com

KTBS

Special Needs Support Services

A child who is three to five years old and has one or more of the following concerns may be referred for testing:. Difficulty expressing or understanding spoken language. Requests for preschool testing in Caddo Parish can be made by calling 603-6740. If an evaluation shows that your child needs...
CADDO PARISH, LA
SCNow

KATIE BAXTER, D.O.: The long, winding road to recovery after an ICU stay

Being a patient or having a family member in the intensive care unit can undoubtedly be a scary and life-changing experience. What most people, including many clinicians, don't realize is surviving the illness that caused someone to be in the ICU often marks only the beginning of the recovery journey. Post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) is a term used to describe the physical, cognitive, and mental health impairments that can persist even after critical illness and a person is no longer in the hospital. Critical-care medicine has advanced, and more people survive a critical disease than ever before. There is now increasing recognition of the after-effects of critical illness. It is difficult to capture precisely how often ICU survivors develop post-intensive care syndrome. Still, it's estimated around 50% will have some form of impairment even one year after their ICU stay.
FLORENCE, SC
The Independent

Women died after 'gross failings' by scandal hit mental health trust

A young woman died following "gross failings" and "neglect" by a mental health hospital in Essex which is also facing a major independent inquiry into patient deaths.Bethany Lilley, 28, died on 16 January whilst she was an inpatient at Basildon Mental Health unit, run by Essex Partnership University Hospitals.The inquest examined the circumstances of her death this week and concluded that her death was contributed by neglect due to a "plethora of failings by Essex University Partnership Trust".Following the three week inquest, heard before coroner Sean Horstead, a jury found "neglect" contributed to Ms Lilley's death and identified "gross failures"...
MENTAL HEALTH

