Inside Ricky Hatton’s Manchester mansion with gold dining room, home cinema, pool and diamante door handles

FORMER welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton has a gold dining room and diamante DOOR HANDLES at his Manchester mansion, it has been revealed.

Hatton, 43, was taking part in a BBC Comic Relief special called 'This is MY House' which aired on March 16.

Hatton took part in the BBC's Comic Relief special called 'This is MY House' Credit: BBC

The Hitman has a gold dining room Credit: BBC

The former world champion also has diamante door handles Credit: BBC

Inside Hatton's home cinema, the walls are covered with photos Credit: BBC

Hatton's pool is nice and bright with large windows Credit: BBC

The Manchester Hitman kissed a photo of the Sex in the City cast, a show he watched before title fights Credit: BBC

Joining Hatton inside his lavish home was Dragons' Den’s Deborah Meaden, barrister Rob Rinder and popstar Claire Richards.

Each of them had to try to convince judges Claudia Winkleman, Chris Eubank, Harry Hill and Nina Wadia that it was their place.

But the former boxer looked more at home inside the golden dining room compared to the others.

In his seven-seater home cinema, the walls were covered with pictures - which drew Eubank's attention.

Eubank, being a former boxing world champion himself and prone to vanity, didn't rule out having photos of his glory days plastered around his house.

Inside the cinema room happened to be a photo of the Sex in the City cast, which Hatton says he watched before a world title fight.

Rinder said: "The idea that he watches it the night before pulverising somebody, he's sort of sitting back wondering 'what would Samantha [Jones] say?'"

Once the BBC episode was all said and done, Hatton gave the picture a kiss.

Hatton also has a stunning, bright indoor pool with seating and sun loungers.

When Rinder asked Hatton if he had a pool at his home, Hatton quipped: "I do actually, you're looking at it. Any more of that and I'll chuck you in it."

The Hitman says he has an eye for interior design, which is why he selected a diamante panther and crocodile.

The Brit is in talks over a potential return to the ring.

SunSport revealed earlier this month that preliminary talks over an exhibition bout against former world champion Marco Antonio Barrera had taken place.

But Mexican mauler Barrera, 48, will find it strange sharing the ring with Hatton after years of friendship.

