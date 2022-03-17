ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Ronaldo would look at our plates and say "that's not what you eat"': Juventus midfielder Arthur reveals the Portugal perfectionist scrutinised the side's diet while he was in Italy... and hails how 'attentive' he was to his team-mates

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Juventus midfielder Arthur has given fans some insight in to what it's like to be a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing the footballing megastar used to criticise the diets of some players.

Arthur joined Juve from Barceloja in the summer of 2020 and went on to spend one season playing alongside Ronaldo before he switched to Manchester United.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the Brazilian midfielder first revealed how Ronaldo used to criticise the food choices of his teammates sometimes at Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x78lD_0ehxoGOj00
Arthur (centre) has spoken about his time sharing a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo

He said 'We used to sit together at the table and sometimes he would look at our plates and say: "This is not what you should be eating."'

This won't come as much of a surprise to fans with United players having revealed the team have ditched desserts since the arrival of the health conscious Portuguese.

Both Lee Grant and Eric Bailly have spoken of how Ronaldo absolutely meticulous when it comes to keeping himself in shape and how his good habits have rubbed off on his team-mates.

'We've stopped [eating dessert],' Bailly told Poet & Vuj in December. 'All the players stopped because it's good, you need to change sometime. Ronaldo has been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you need to take care of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMoFF_0ehxoGOj00
Ronaldo is well known for being meticulous when it comes to maintaining physical condition

Grant had also discussed this early on in Ronaldo's United return.

'You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream or whatnot,' Grant told talkSPORT.

'I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down.

'One of the lads said to me, "What has Cristiano got on his plate?"

'So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.

'And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk4gK_0ehxoGOj00
Portugal star Ronaldo eats plenty of fish but avoids having red meat or eating anything frozen

Arthur was also full of praise for his former team-mate for how he handled himself and interacted with his team-mates.

'Ronaldo's not a football player, he is an athlete of choice,' he continued.

'He surprised me with his professionalism, with everything he does on the pitch and also off it.

'He is very careful with his food and always makes a point of getting 15 minutes of sun. Furthermore, he is always attentive to the people around him.'

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lee Grant
Daily Mail

Manchester United are keeping tabs on highly-rated defender Nikola Milenkovic ahead of summer transfer window... but will face competition from Inter Milan to sign the Fiorentina player

Manchester United are scouting highly-rated Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic ahead of their summer transfer window. The Serbian international has made 24 appearances in Serie A this season and has garnered a reputation as one of the best young defenders in the league over the past few years. With his contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Junk Food#Manchester United#Tnt Sport#Brazilian#Poet Vuj
Daily Mail

Inter Milan's mounting problems: Just one win in their last five Serie A games has seen them lose grip on the title race - Simone Inzaghi keeps making tactical errors, Samir Handanovic is on the wane and January signing Felipe Caicedo has been an expensive ghost

Beautiful and fragile like the Titanic, Inter Milan continue to lose points and slide in the Serie A standings, despite a strong start to the season that had them seemingly heading towards a second-straight Scudetto. However, that hasn't happened and Monday night's 1-1 draw at Torino leaves them in third...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Antonio Rüdiger reportedly agrees personal terms with Juventus ... or not

With all attention focused on Chelsea’s future as a club, the futures of certain players have taken a backseat in the narrative. And of course Chelsea being unable to offer any new contracts at the moment, presumably until the new ownership is in fact in place, is complicating things — especially in the case of Antonio Rüdiger, who reportedly had almost everything sorted out on a new deal.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Axed England legend Jimmy Anderson insists he is only focusing on a 'great opportunity' to help Lancashire win Championship title... but seamer remains hopeful of recall to Joe Root's Test squad later this summer

James Anderson has admitted he still has the hunger to get back to playing for England after controversially being dropped for their tour of the West Indies. The 39-year-old, the highest wicket-taking seamer in Test history and the third-highest overall - was axed along with Stuart Broad, 35, with interim England chief Sir Andrew Strauss looking at 'exciting new bowling potential'.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'My family suffered abuse. I don't want another player to go through that': Willy Caballero is trying to stamp out social media trolls as the Southampton shot-stopper prepares to face former club Man City for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals

Playing football, in his own words, is the only thing Willy Caballero can do well. When he is it makes him a better father, husband and friend. It is why plans to retire at the end of this season are being reconsidered after Southampton gave him the chance to continue his career beyond his 40th birthday when he was previously preparing to hang up his gloves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Formula One is back – and so are Ferrari! Lewis Hamilton arrives at paddock in Bahrain in matching flower print outfit as he begins attempt to retake title from Max Verstappen – but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes pole position in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton stepped out in a kooky floral print outfit as he arrived at the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying before putting in a below average performance to qualify in fifth position for the race tomorrow - with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole for the first race of the season. Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy