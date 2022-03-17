ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Project's Hamish Macdonald is left red-faced after Peter Helliar reveals his VERY intimate habit live on-air

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Hamish Macdonald's bizarre at-home habit was outed live on-air by Peter Helliar during Thursday night's episode of The Project.

The panel were discussing the topic of whether or not to wear shoes in the house, before Peter, 46, laughed to the former ABC star: 'Hamish has a weird method where you keep your shoes on, but you take everything else off?

'Is that what you were telling me before the show?'

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XnAv_0ehxoFW000
Awkward! The Project's Hamish Macdonald's (right) bizarre at-home habit was outed live on-air by his co-host Peter Helliar (left) during Thursday night's episode

Hamish, 40, awkwardly laughed: 'It's not what I was telling you...'

'It was a variation of that, wasn't it?' Peter smiled, while Hamish quickly bit back: 'I specifically said, not for the show...'

'I misunderstood that bit. I apologise for that, it won't happen again,' Peter responded.

Hamish then openly admitted his bizarre habit, telling the audience: 'But I like taking my trousers off, and keep my undies on... I like to free my legs, because they get hot!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhBcH_0ehxoFW000
Outed: The panel were discussing the topic of whether or not to wear shoes in the house, before Peter, 46, laughed to the former ABC star: 'Hamish has a weird method where you keep your shoes on, but you take everything else off?'

'You've got hot legs, that's why!' Peter concluded through laughter.

It comes after The Project star Carrie Bickmore announced her exit from the show on Tuesday's episode, becoming emotional as she explained she and partner Chris would be taking their family to the UK.

'We've been wanting to do it for a while but lots of reasons, timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go,' she said.

'It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OotNQ_0ehxoFW000
Gone: It comes after The Project star Carrie Bickmore announced her exit from the show on Tuesday's episode, becoming emotional as she explained she and partner Chris would be taking their family to the UK 

Carrie also said she had been inspired by The Project panellist Kate Langbroek, 56, who spent two years living in Bologna, Italy, with her family.

She that added it 'feels like this is our last chance to do something like this together'.

Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris, a television producer for the ABC and Channel 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhEyM_0ehxoFW000
'It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months,' she said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRZyN_0ehxoFW000
Family: Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris, a television producer for the ABC and Channel 10.  She welcomed eldest son Oliver, 14, during her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010

She welcomed eldest son Oliver, 14, during her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.

The TV personality has been a core part of The Project since its launch in 2009.

It was revealed on Thursday that Chrissie Swan and Georgie Tunny would be taking over for the star during her absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEx4g_0ehxoFW000
Replacements: Chrissie Swan (left) and Georgie Tunny (right) will replace Carrie and will appear on the show on alternate nights alongside regular panellists Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dSJw_0ehxoFW000

