'If you get sparked out on home turf, you'll never live it down': Dan Hooker warns UFC London opponent Arnold Allen 'someone in the pub' will always remind him if he loses by KO on Saturday night

Arnold Allen will never be allowed to forget it if he gets knocked out on home turf this Saturday, warned his opponent Dan Hooker.

Hooker is embracing the foray into enemy territory at UFC London this Saturday and knows the pressure that Allen can expect.

The Kiwi has fought a number of times in New Zealand and says there's an added burden fighting in front of family, friends and those who know you.

Arnold Allen (left) is facing the toughest test of his career against Dan Hooker (right)

'There's always a balance to it, three times I've fought before in my home town, there is a different amount of pressure to it, when you're the villain, there's no pressure, everyone wants to see you lose,' he said.

'It does bring out the best in you, training is more focused. But having been at home from experience, you never live that down if you get sparked flat cold, you're gonna be 50-years-old and someone will bring it up in the pub.

'Pressure is like a tap, that can only come with experience, I can turn it down, manage it.. at the same time, sometimes you need it, you get nerves that bring out the best in you.'

The Brit will be under more intense pressure in front of his home fans, says Hooker

Hooker (right) is moving down in weight and will have the size advantage over Allen

Hooker is cutting back down to featherweight and will have a huge size and reach advantage on Saturday night.

But Allen has won all eight of his fights in the UFC so far and it is expected to be a close-run thing.

'Whether I slip on a banana and go through adversity or go out there and outclass him, I'm ready for everything', Hooker went on.

'Guys Arnold has beaten have been world class but didn't have that drawing power. It is a win-win for the UFC, either a guy takes the win streak or a guy takes the big name.'

When questioned over any issues he might have trimming down to 145-pounds, Hooker went on: 'Weight cut is easy, jet is lag hard.

Allen has won all eight of his fights in the UFC so far and looked sensational

'I'm getting less jet lagged, so the closer to the weigh in I get the better I'm feeling. People don't see all the stuff behind the scenes, working with the best guys in the world dietician wise, these guys are the best in the world so I take their advice. I consider myself a professional. Eating and sleeping right.'

And even though he's full of confidence, 'Hangman' has a level of respect for his opponent.

'Mainly he has fought short stocky wrestlers, that's definitely not me. He might be able to deal with a tall guy well, but we'll have to wait and see. He's rounded, deserves the position he's found himself in and the momentum he's on.

'It'd be hard to deny whoever walks around with the win doesn't get something very big.'