Books & Literature

The book that:

Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, not a train, but I picked up Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women before flying home from a photo shoot in L.A., and the next thing I knew, a flight attendant was informing me that we’d landed twenty minutes ago. Anyone who’s read it will know exactly what I...

www.elle.com

POPSUGAR

Is Drake Starting a Book Club?

Drake caused a stir on Tuesday when he posted an Instagram Story that mixed together his love of sneakers with, apparently, his love of books. In the photo, the rapper perched one of his Nike Hot Step Air Terra Drake NOCTA Black sneakers on top of a large stack of books, and fans quickly started dissecting what books he keeps on his TBR.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Pleasures That Lurk in the Back of the Book

It’s hard to believe, but the humble index—expediter of searches, organizer of concepts— prompted outcries as it became more widespread: If one has an index, why would anyone read a book? Alarms “were being sounded,” Dennis Duncan writes in his lively Index, A History of the, “that indexes were taking the place of books.” Jonathan Swift worried that people would “pretend to understand a Book, by scouting thro’ the Index, as if a Traveller should go about to describe a Palace, when he has seen nothing but the Privy.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Jack Kerouac: still roadworthy after 100 years

In July 1995, when I was 25 years old and working as a reporter on a local newspaper in the north of England, I made my first trip to America, by inveigling my way on to a junket for business journalists to Boston. On the last day of the trip, I jettisoned the itinerary and set out before dawn for the small town of Lowell, 30 miles away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

NoViolet Bulawayo's 6 favorite books

NoViolet Bulawayo's first novel, We Need New Names, was a 2013 Booker Prize finalist. Her new book, Glory, is a satire, inspired by the overthrow of Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe, about a nation of farm animals navigating a political transition. The Enchanted Wood by Enid Blyton (1939) Books were so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX8 News

‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports. His family says he died after a battle with cancer. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” […]
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?

The actress Elizabeth Taylor is primarily remembered for her passionate performances in numerous films, such as 1963's Cleopatra and 1958's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as well as her marriage to Richard Burton and her love of diamonds. Due to her immense talent as an actress, she was a captivating screen presence and audiences often found themselves hypnotized by her famous violet eyes. But did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Southern Minnesota News

Original Hot Lips Houlihan Passes Away

Los Angeles, Calf. — Sally Kellerman who stared as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the Movie M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane says he passed away early Thursday morning at an assisted care facility. She had been battling dementia. Jack tells...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Offers a Rare Insight Into an Apparently Intense Personal Relationship

At least no one called for Tina to “bring me the axe.”. As regular Soaps.com readers know, Christian Jules LeBlanc, the Emmy winner who is also The Young and the Restless’ resident master of drollery, never fails to delight with his social-media posts. But the one that he shared on February 24 wasn’t just amusing, it was also revealing of the dynamic in his household.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Blinking Mummy

The mummy of Rosalia LombardoThe Archaeology News Network. Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.
goodhousekeeping.com

These Rare Photos Reveal What the Inside of the Titanic Really Looked Like

The public's fascination with the Titanic spans generations — and there's no question as to why. The $7.5 million (over $200 million today) luxury ocean liner was a representation of grandeur and, for many, was a beacon of hope. Construction began on March 3, 1909 and, when it was completed, it was the largest ship its kind (roughly three football fields long and as tall as a 17-story building!).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS News

"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing

Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports. She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair. The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ladd Jr., ‘Star Wars’ Savior and Oscar Winner for ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84. Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said.More from The Hollywood ReporterFarrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Paul Casella Jr., Groundbreaking Transportation Coordinator in Hollywood, Dies at 86Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror...
LOS ANGELES, CA

