A father and his two children, aged 5 and 2, have died after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Hollywood, Florida.According to local police and fire officials, the children’s mother found them in the pool of a home on South Highland Drive around 3.30pm on Thursday. The three victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.“When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who were unresponsive,” Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, told WSVN. “Officers immediately rendered aid, and they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.”Police did not reveal...

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO