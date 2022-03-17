ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renate Reinsve dons a semi-sheer gown at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Her film, The Worst Person in the World, scooped Best Foreign Language Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

And Renate Reinsve looked sensational in a floor length semi-sheer dress as she stepped out for the ceremony at TAO Downtown restaurant.

The Norwegian actress, 34, wowed as she gave a glimpse of her taut abs and nude underwear in the tiered number with glitzy silver buttons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GCOr_0ehxhQ5O00
Incredible: Renate Reinsve, 34, looked sensational as she gave a glimpse of her taut abs in a semi-sheer floor length gown at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday

Taking to the red carpet, Renate fanned out her skirt and popped a toned leg through the fabric as she posed up a storm.

She added height to her frame with a pair of towering platform heels with a peep toe and a delicate ankle strap.

To complete her look she added a pop of colour to her all-black ensemble with a slick of red lipstick and she pulled her brunette locks back into a wet look style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DY3yQ_0ehxhQ5O00
Wow! She looked sensational in a floor length semi-sheer dress as she stepped out to the ceremony at TAO Downtown restaurant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agl75_0ehxhQ5O00
Elegant: Taking to the red carpet, Renate fanned out her skirt and popped a toned leg through the fabric as she posed up a storm

Renate takes on the the leading role as medical student Julie, in the Norwegian comedy-drama, The Worst Person in the World.

The third installment in director, Joachim Trier's, Oslo Trilogy, it follows the character as she decides to break up from her boyfriend and forge a new career path.

Joachim, 48, put in an appearance alongside Renate at Wednesday's awards do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYeVE_0ehxhQ5O00
Star power: Renate takes on the the leading role in the Norwegian comedy-drama, The Worst Person in the World, directed by Joachim Trier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIIVa_0ehxhQ5O00
Glowing: To complete her look she added a pop of colour to her all-black ensemble with a slick of red lipstick and she pulled her brunette locks back into a wet look style

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga and Maggie Gyllenhaal led the winners at the New York City event.

Hitmaker Gaga took home the award for Best Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci while Maggie's directorial debut The Lost Daughter won the award for Best First Film.

Other big winners on the night included Benedict Cumberbatch who won Best Actor for his role as Phil Burbank in The Power Of The Dog.

It was a big night for The Power Of The Dog as Benedict's co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Peter Gordon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TtiB_0ehxhQ5O00
Winners: Lady Gaga (right) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (left) led the winners at the New York event

Meanwhile, director Jane Campion was honoured with the Best Director award for her work on the western drama film.

Kathryn Hunter won the Best Actress award for her role as the Witches in The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Director and screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson took home the gong for Best Screenplay for his work on Licorice Pizza.

New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022: The Winners

Best Film

Drive My Car

Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Best Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Film

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Cinematography

Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story

Best Non-Fiction Film

Flee

Best Foreign Language Film

The Worst Person in the World • Norway

Best First Film

The Lost Daughter

Special Awards

Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive

Diane Weyermann, posthumous award for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant

Marshall Fine for his years of service as New York Film Critics Circle's general manager and decades on the NY film scene

Comments / 0

