ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Doo-doo-doo-doo-don’t cry! Heartwarming moment plane passengers sing Baby Shark to comfort upset boy on six-hour flight from Dubai

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

This is the heartwarming moment passengers on a plane sang Baby Shark to comfort a crying boy.

The young child had become very upset on a flight from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to the Albanian city of Tirana last week.

Rather than simply sitting in silence for the six-hour flight, other people on the plane decided to try their best to cheer him up, breaking into a rendition of the famous children's song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKFRq_0ehxh5sc00
Passengers on the flight from Dubai to Tirana, in Albania, on March 10 broke a rendition of Baby Shark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcnWH_0ehxh5sc00
People on the six-hour flight were disturbed when the small boy became upset while it was in the air

A video of the sight, taken by Dubai-based radio host Parikshit Balochi and posted on his TikTok on Thursday, March 10, has now been viewed more than 7 million times.

In the footage passengers on the FlyDubai flight can be seen smiling as they clap and sing the song.

The camera pans to the upset boy, who is being held in the arms of a man, and seems to be calmed slightly by the tune as he watches them sing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC6GT_0ehxh5sc00
They started to clap and sing the viral children's song, distracting the boy from his troubles in the process
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Qv0c_0ehxh5sc00

Mr Balochi said that the child was sitting next to him and had been 'crying nonstop'.

'First individually people sitting around him tried distracting him, but when nothing worked out a group of guys, including me, started singing Baby Shark and more people joined in,' he said.

The video has warmed hearts across the world, with people on TikTok praising the passengers for their actions.

@missylight205 said: 'It literally costs nothing to be a decent person. We need more of this.'

@itsmillennialsarah said: 'See what can happen when we all work together instead of against each other?'

@aishasree added: 'Do we still have this kind of people? I love their kindness and vibe.'

@hkrai.x said: 'How was there so many kind humans on the plane all at once! I love this.'

The children's song has become a viral sensation since it was released in 2016.

It has been viewed more than 10 billion times on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video on the site of all time.

The colorful hit video with a catchy and addictive melody was released in June 2016, and went viral thanks to a dance challenge.

Comments / 1

Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

Sometimes human beings can be so kind! God bless them for singing to this beautiful child!! 🎶babyyyyy shark 🦈 dodododooooooo

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Doo#Albanian#Tiktok#Flydubai
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy