ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces.

Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military vehicles being ambushed.

In the first video, Ukraine's Azov Battalion launched artillery strikes on a Russian tank in Mariupol, killing at least one soldier and destroying the vehicle.

The second video showed a Ukrainian soldier lying in wait for a Russian personnel carrier driving through Kharkiv, broadsiding the truck with a rocket from close range.

In the Mariupol attack, one Russian soldier was able to cheat death by fleeing the vehicle between strikes, one of which narrowly missed him by a matter of yards.

The tank was struck directly at least five times, with missiles also hitting close to the Z-branded Russian hardware - throwing the desperate operator to the floor as he ran for his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Alzfl_0ehxbVHl00
This is the moment Ukrainian forces ambushed a Russian tank with multiple missile strikes on the streets of the besieged city Mariupol. The tank's operators were forced to scramble out of the vehicle and make a desperate bid to escape as missiles rained from above

Captured by a drone used to guide missiles to targets, the footage showed the Russian tank progressing down a four-lane road in a residential area of the city.

Seconds after the vehicle turned a corner on a junction, an explosion is seen at the rear of the tank - narrowly missing it.

The tank, with a large white 'Z' emblazoned on the front signifying that it is a Russian military vehicle, was quickly brought to a halt.

But this only made it a sitting duck for Ukraine's forces. A second strike is shown making a direct hit on top of the tank shortly after it stopped moving, with flames from the explosion erupting from the combat vehicle.

In a desperate attempt to escape the attack, the Russian troops attempted to reverse the tank back down the street, only for a third strike to hit its mark.

At this point, Russian troops inside the vehicle attempted to flee their vehicle. The footage shows the hatch opening and smoke pouring from the hole.

But the onslaught continued, with a fourth missile landing right on top of the tank, killing at least one Russian soldier as they attempted to make a run for it.

A second soldier is seen scrambling out of the vehicle and jumping down to the street, past the body of his comrade, and narrowly avoiding yet another strike.

Ukraine's forces, using anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), appeared to target the fleeing soldier, rather than the tank. The Russian was thrown to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmzP8_0ehxbVHl00
Seconds after the vehicle turned a corner while driving down a main road, aerial footage captured by a drone shows that an initial strike narrowly missed at the rear of the tank
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYuhX_0ehxbVHl00
The vehicle was brought to a halt, only making a sitting duck for Ukraine's missile strikes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8XsK_0ehxbVHl00
As the tank attempted to reverse to escape the onslaught, Ukrainian troops landed several direct hits on the vehicle, killing at least one Russian soldier and destroying the tank
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDmnY_0ehxbVHl00
One soldier, pictured bottom left, is shown running under his tank's turret and past his fallen comrade before making a break for the side of the road. Moments later, another missile lands a matter of yards away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzooS_0ehxbVHl00
After another explosion hit close to the soldier, he was thrown to the ground. Presumably injured, he is shown dragging himself through the dirt on the side of the road (bottom right)

While prone on the ground, the surviving soldier was able to drag himself further away from the tank, as other explosions landed. His fate remains unknown.

As the smoke cleared, the drone footage showed at least one body strewn across the road amongst the debris, and the smouldering wreckage of the tank.

The video of the unrelenting attack was captured by the Azov battalion, a special operations unit within the Ukrainian army fighting against Russia's occupation.

The footage was shared on Thursday by Ukraine's army on Facebook, along with a second video showing a second ambush.

Like the first video, it shows a Russian military troop carrier driving down a main road - this time in Kharkiv. The video is also cut with footage captured by a helmet camera of the Ukrainian soldier who ambushes the vehicle.

The Ukrainian soldier was riding in their own vehicle when the squad saw their target turn into the road ahead. The Ukrainian vehicle quickly pulled off the road and down a side street, and the soldier with the helmet camera jumped off the truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpX8J_0ehxbVHl00
Soon after the personnel carrier turned a corner, it was broadsided by a missile - this time fired from a rocket-launcher operated by the Ukrainian soldier (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI69l_0ehxbVHl00
A Russian personnel vehicle is hit by a rocket fired by a Ukrainian soldier from a side street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ES6A_0ehxbVHl00
Shocked by the attack, the troops ducked down into the truck which started to veer off the road, before crashing into a telephone pole

The soldier took position near where the Russian truck would pass, ready to strike.

Again, soon after the vehicle turned a corner, it was broadsided by a missile - this time fired from a rocket-launcher operated by the Ukrainian soldier.

The attack was also filmed by a drone, which showed several soldiers in the back of the troop carrier as it was hit by the rocket.

Shocked by the attack, the troops ducked down into the truck which started to veer off the road, before crashing into a telephone pole.

It was not clear how many were injured in the attack, and the footage of the attack cut off before the Russian troops exited the personnel carrier.

It was unclear when the two attacks occurred, but the videos were shared as Western countries said Russian forces are no longer making progress on the ground in their invasion of Ukraine.

The war Moscow was thought to have hoped to win within days has entered its fourth week, and while Russian forces continue strikes on civilian targets, Ukraine's military has been putting up a strong resistance.

Russia has taken heavy losses, with figures based just on visual confirmation alone suggesting 1,380 Russian military vehicles have been either destroyed (598), damaged (20), abandoned (211) or captured by Ukrainian forces (551).

Ukraine estimates that the Kremlin's armies have lost far more, with Ukraine's Armed Forces saying on Wednesday that over 13,800 Russian troops have been killed.

Other estimates have put this figure even higher, with the US on Thursday saying Russia has lost up to 28,000 soldiers - killed and wounded - during the three weeks of fighting in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPO6e_0ehxbVHl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sllkM_0ehxbVHl00
Pictured: A woman walks past a destroyed tank in a street damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russian forces had destroyed a theatre where women and children had been sheltering in Mariupol.

An official in the Mariupol mayor's office said a bomb shelter at the theatre had 'withstood' and there were survivors, but details of casualties were still not known.

Russia denied striking the theatre, which commercial satellite pictures showed had the word 'children' marked out on the ground in front before it was blown up.

Russia has assaulted Ukraine from four directions, sending two massive columns towards Kyiv from the northwest and northeast, pushing in from the east near the second biggest city Kharkiv, and spreading in from the south near Crimea.

But British military intelligence said in an update on Thursday that the invasion had 'largely stalled on all fronts', and Russian forces were suffering heavy losses from a staunch and well-coordinated Ukrainian resistance.

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal

Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from the bombs and guns.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of this conflict will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

Donations to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal will be used to help charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Donate at www.mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate

To add Gift Aid to a donation – even one already made – complete an online form found here: mymail.co.uk/ukraine

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Mail Force Charity

Account number: 48867365

Sort code: 60-00-01

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA TEXT

To donate £10, text HELP to 70115 To donate £20, text AID to 70115 Texts cost either £10 or £20 plus a standard network rate message. 100% of the donation goes to charity.

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA PHONE

Call 0300 12345 77 and follow the instructions to make your donation. A small fee will be deducted by the payment processing platforms when you pay by debit or credit card.

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Force' and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

TO MAKE A DONATION FROM THE US

US readers can donate to the appeal via a bank transfer to Associated Newspapers or by sending checks to dailymail.com HQ at 51 Astor Place (9th floor), New York, NY 10003

Comments / 11

Thomas Robinson
1d ago

well... see most those older T90s have reactive armor. so it'll take a hit or two from a rpg to destroy a spot. then a another rpg can get a critical hit on that spot.

Reply
2
Rick H
1d ago

I started out in the US Army as an 11H (Heavy Anti-Armor Weapons Infantryman) back in the 80's. I don't know what the Ukrainians are using that requires 3 or 4 hits, but I do know that the TOW Missiles I used were one and done.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms move into Kiev in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Vehicles#Military Intelligence#Russian#Ukrainian#Azov Battalion#Z
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy