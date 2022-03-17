ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamaru Usman hoping to face Brit Leon Edwards at UFC 276 in July but won’t risk further damage to hand with early return

By Chisanga Malata
 2 days ago

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is eyeing a summer return to the octagon - but he refuses to jump back in the cage until his hand is completely healed.

Africa's first UFC champion underwent surgery last month to treat the ligament damage he suffered in his right hand three weeks before his rematch with Colby Covington last November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqqWy_0ehxYUI900
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is eying a summer return to the octagon Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PB8wK_0ehxYUI900
A rematch with Brit Leon Edwards is at UFC 276 in July is Usman's tentative plan Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We9SR_0ehxYUI900
But the Nigerian Nightmare won't return to action unless his hand is fully healed Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQIVe_0ehxYUI900
Usman, 34, has tentatively set his sights on headlining International Fight Week on July 2, although he'll only do so if he gets the all-clear from his doctors.

The Love Hemp Ambassador told SunSport this week: "That's what I want.

"But of course, I have to take the necessary measures to make sure that I prepare [for the fight properly].

"And my hand is something that; these are the money makers. So I have to make sure that it's healed completely before actually jumping back in there."

Pound-for-pound king Usman has no intention of fighting while compromised at this stage of his career.

He continued: "I have a lot on the line, a lot to lose. Not just the belt and money, but also my health as well.

"And the functionality of my hand permanently.

"So I have to make sure that I wait the appropriate time and listen to the doctors here and get back to work when it's time."

UFC president Dana White recently revealed Birmingham bruiser Leon Edwards is in line for the next crack at Usman's 170lb title.

The pair know each other very well having shared the octagon nearly seven years ago at UFC on Fox 17.

Edwards, 30, hasn't tasted defeat since that fateful night in Florida, winning nine of his last ten octagon outings.

Usman believes Rocky has improved immensely since their first clash but is adamant his own skillset has also grown in that time.

He said: “Leon is much sharper with his striking. He has excellent striking. I mean, let’s just be honest.

"We saw it in the fight with Nate Diaz. He tortured him for four-and-a-half rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1wZz_0ehxYUI900
"And then Nate Diaz did what Nate Diaz does best, come in there and land that shot and steal all the glory.

"You forgot Leon Edwards won that fight, right? So I think Leon is much improved.

"His grappling is much improved, his wrestling is much improved, but I’m also much improved.”

The US Sun

The US Sun

