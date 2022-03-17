ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD ACCEPTS MCG BID TO EXPAND RURAL BROADBAND

KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mahaska County Board has accepted a bid from MCG to expand rural broadband service in the county. At a special meeting Wednesday (3/16),...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

