Dropkick Murphys End St. Patrick’s Day Tour with Four-Night Run in Boston

After the return of their 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Tour in February, the Dropkick Murphys, consisting of Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player), are wrapping up their run with a four-night St. Patty’s Day celebration in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 22-date trek culminates with the band’s customary run of St. Patrick’s Day week hometown shows in Boston—including three shows at House Of Blues and one at Roadrunner. Joining the Celtic punk band to celebrate the holiday will be The Bombpops and The Rumjacks. Jim Lindberg of Pennywise will support the final show of the tour on March 20 at the new Boston venue Roadrunner.

The St. Patrick’s Day Tour resumed after going virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The live-streamed concerts—Streaming Up From Boston in 2020 and Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down in 2021—were a huge success with fans watching over 17 million times. However, the in-person event in 2022 is a welcome event not to be missed.

But fear not, if you can’t join in person, you can tune in live on Thursday, March 17th. Streaming HERE. The band shared the news on social media.

“We are the Dropkick Murphys and we’re here with a very very important announcement for all you guys,” Ken Casey said in a video message. “On Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day we will be doing our first ever livestream with a live audience. Our hometown, The House of Blues, March 17, the big show streamed worldwide for ou to check out with the best bands on earth in attendance.”

March 17, 2022Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

March 18, 2022Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

March 19, 2022Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

March 20, 2022Boston, MARoadrunner

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images