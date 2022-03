Yesterday was the last day of supplemental feeding at the National Elk Refuge in 2022. As part of the feeding reduction Step-down Plan developed in 2019, the Refuge is ending feeding approximately 2 weeks earlier than would have been the case under comparable conditions in the past. In order to estimate a feeding end date that is 2 weeks early, Senior Wildlife Biologist Eric Cole said he compared long-term snowpack depth measurements in mid-March to when the Refuge ended feeding in previous years and used this information to predict a feeding end date.

JACKSON, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO