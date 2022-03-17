57 affordable units planned on Jackson Street

If you are traveling through Rawlins and Sinclair on I-80, be sure to pack your own food and water. The residents of Rawlins and Sinclair found themselves without municipal water late last week. Schools were closed and so were businesses. Limited water use was approved Sunday for the communities of Rawlins and Sinclair, but the Boil water advisory remained in effect. Residents were told to plan on both restrictions to be in effect through Wednesday. Two separate blowouts of the water main ran the storage tanks empty. Add to that, there was, a failure of a pump at the treatment plant that crippled the incoming supply of water. Port-o-potties had been set up at exits along I-80 for travelers’ convenience.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO