57 affordable units planned on Jackson Street

Governor Mark Gordon is announcing a joint collaboration between his office and the Wyoming Legislature that will keep Wyoming on the forefront of the energy frontier. Together the Governor’s Office and the Wyoming Legislature an energy development manager will be jointly funded, a position that will work collaboratively with companies, policymakers and lawmakers to help recognize new energy sector opportunities, coordinate the efforts that are already in Wyoming, and those coming to the state. The person hired into this position will develop a strategy and develop areas of focus, including coal and carbon capture, oil and gas, nuclear energy and uranium, rare earth minerals, hydrogen, and renewables. The position and support funding is coming from one-time federal dollars.
