ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Moment gang raids Hamptons Balenciaga store stealing $90,000 worth of bags before cops catch four after chasing their Dodge Durango getaway car: Fifth member of criminal crew is at large

By Ronny Reyes, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Footage has emerged showing a New Jersey shoplifting gang who swiped $90,000 worth of purses from an East Hampton Balenciaga before being arrested after a 90mph car chase that ended when they popped a tire and led into some nearby woods.

The five-person crew walked into the luxury fashion store at 1:30 pm, with video showing three men and two women snatching handbags from shelves.

Before the robbery, the gang sent in a decoy - a woman entering the store in a pink ski mask and sunglasses walking into the store on her phone, sending the woman at the counter to look for her shoe size, reported ABC 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5NZC_0ehxQtsW00
The thieves nicked $95,000 worth of handbags from a boutique Balenciaga in East Hampton Village, officials said on March 4, but one of the suspects remains at large
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIcAw_0ehxQtsW00
New York State Police chased a black Dodge Durango through Long Island before the getaway hit a flat and the robbers took off into the surrounding woods, leaving the car on the highway

Masked men then ran into the store, snatching handbags and purses from the shelves.

New York State Police chased a black Dodge Durango through Long Island that took off from Sunrise Highway near the Westhampton Beach Exit.

According to State Police, employees at the store called 911 when the suspects stormed in and an East Hampton police officer spotted the car driving 'recklessly' in the village.

The officer instructed the vehicle to stop, but when the driver failed to comply, the officer called off the local pursuit to avoid an 'unsafe situation' within the village.

But troopers had to back off as the Dodge started driving over 100 miles veering into on-coming traffic, reported 27 East.

Luckily for the cops, the getaway car got a flat near exit 69 on the Long Island Expressway, with the thieves abandoning the Dodge on the highway and running into some nearby trees.

The New York State Police and their K-9 unit were joined by local and county police to search for the suspects.

State police quickly apprehended one of the suspects, and the Suffolk County Police tracked down the other three, police said.

But the final crewmember remains at large, escaping through the trees.

Cops took the men, Ali Harris, 28, Jamal Johns, 25, and Wazir Rodgers, 25 to the police station to charge them, along with the woman, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34.

Davis had previously been arrested on Long Island on January 20 when cops found her and three others in possession of stolen property and drugs inside a BMW with fake New Jersey license plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Hpw_0ehxQtsW00
Baseemah David, left, and Wazir Rogers, right, are pictured leaving their arraignment after allegedly stealing $90,000 of purses from Balenciaga in East Hampton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiVKD_0ehxQtsW00
Jamal Revelt Johns (left) and Ali Abul Harris (right) were also charged over their alleged involvement in the thefts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Forai_0ehxQtsW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoBxM_0ehxQtsW00
Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, (pictured) was one of four arrested in a brazen robbery of $90,000 worth of purses at a Balenciaga store in East Hampton on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKeCO_0ehxQtsW00
Store employees told police a gang of five thieves entered the store at around 1.30pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DNIV_0ehxQtsW00
The thieves swiped the merchandise in less than 30 seconds before making their getaway

The four arrested suspects face state and local charges as State Police charged them with criminal possession of stolen property and East Hampton Police charged them with grand larceny.

They were arraigned at both the East Hampton Court and Suffolk County First District Court.

In her January 20, arrest, Davis faced a total of 10 charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

The crime is reminiscent of the spate of smash-and-grab robberies that plagued luxury stores across the nation earlier in the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP9BP_0ehxQtsW00
During the Louis Vuitton store theft, which White Plains police say happened last month, one man is seen running from the store, stolen purses in hand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1hB8_0ehxQtsW00
The other suspect was almost stopped by other people in the store, but managed to escape with stolen purses, right past the security guard

In January, police in White Plains, New York, released a disturbing video that captured shoppers at a Louis Vuitton store trying to prevent a crew of thieves from ransacking the luxury retailer - only for the brazen bandits to escape when mall security guards sat back and watched.

In the video, the suspects are seen fleeing the store at the Westchester Mall in White Plains, as other people nearby attempted to stop them. But as the chaotic scene unfolds, an apparent mall security guard hangs back and watches, but does nothing.

The other suspect was almost stopped by other people in the store, but managed to escape with stolen purses, right past the security guard.

It was the second time in recent months that thefts at high-end stores have been carried out at the mall just north of New York City, after robbers targeted a Burberry store.

Woke district attorneys' progressive policies have been blamed for the increase in both petty and violent crime.

Their attempts to lower prison population has seen many suspected criminals released straight back onto the streets after they've been charged - emboldening them to reoffend.

East Hampton Police did not respond to request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

Police: 4 steal over $90,000 worth of bags from L.I. store

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- Four suspects were busted after police say they ripped off a high-end retail store on Long Island.Surveillance video shows them stealing more than $90,000 worth of Balenciaga bags from a store in East Hampton in March.Police say one of the suspects asked a store employee to check if they had a shoe in a particular size. When she went to retrieve the shoes, the other suspects rushed into the store.The four suspects from Newark, New Jersey, face grand larceny charges, and one person is still on the run.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Mail

Wives of twin Chicago mobsters who snitched on El Chapo 'siphoned cash from a $5M stash of drug money hidden under floorboards of their home to splurge on shopping trips, European vacations and a J-Lo concert in Vegas'

The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Durango#Long Island#Getaway Car#Suffolk County Police#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reason.com

Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies, After Being Cuffed For Cussing at Officer and Trying to Shut his Door

Getting annoyed with police who had already searched and failed to find a theft suspect on his property led an innocent 68-year-old man to be cuffed and shoved in the back of a police car in March 2021, where he had a heart attack and later died at a hospital. The officers did attempt some basic CPR when they found him without an apparent pulse slumped over in the back of their car where they'd stored him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez’s Alleged Killer Charged in Connection With Drug Lord’s 2021 Murder

The man who allegedly shot and killed drug lord Alberto “Alpo” Martinez has been charged in connection with the murder. As first reported by the New York Daily News, police revealed Sunday evening that 27-year-old Shakeem Parker had been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal Oct. 31 shooting in Harlem. Parker, per authorities, was already in custody on Rikers Island due to a prior case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fake heiress Anna Delvey's final day in America: Fraudster was deported to Germany last night after saying Rikers Island was like a luxury resort in Morocco compared to 'lawless' ICE detention facility

Fake heiress and fraudster Anna Sorokin spent her final day locked up in what she called a 'lawless' upstate New York ICE detention facility as she faced being deported Monday night. Sorokin, 31, was scheduled to board a flight back to Frankfurt, Germany, Monday evening, the New York Post reported....
NBC Chicago

North Carolina police officer sold cocaine while on duty in patrol car, prosecutor says

A North Carolina police officer has been arrested after he sold cocaine while on duty in his patrol car and uniform, prosecutors announced Thursday. Keven Rodriguez, 33, a field operations division officer with the Raleigh Police Department, was arrested Wednesday and charged with distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.
RALEIGH, NC
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy