Moment gang raids Hamptons Balenciaga store stealing $90,000 worth of bags before cops catch four after chasing their Dodge Durango getaway car: Fifth member of criminal crew is at large

Footage has emerged showing a New Jersey shoplifting gang who swiped $90,000 worth of purses from an East Hampton Balenciaga before being arrested after a 90mph car chase that ended when they popped a tire and led into some nearby woods.

The five-person crew walked into the luxury fashion store at 1:30 pm, with video showing three men and two women snatching handbags from shelves.

Before the robbery, the gang sent in a decoy - a woman entering the store in a pink ski mask and sunglasses walking into the store on her phone, sending the woman at the counter to look for her shoe size, reported ABC 7.

The thieves nicked $95,000 worth of handbags from a boutique Balenciaga in East Hampton Village, officials said on March 4, but one of the suspects remains at large

New York State Police chased a black Dodge Durango through Long Island before the getaway hit a flat and the robbers took off into the surrounding woods, leaving the car on the highway

Masked men then ran into the store, snatching handbags and purses from the shelves.

New York State Police chased a black Dodge Durango through Long Island that took off from Sunrise Highway near the Westhampton Beach Exit.

According to State Police, employees at the store called 911 when the suspects stormed in and an East Hampton police officer spotted the car driving 'recklessly' in the village.

The officer instructed the vehicle to stop, but when the driver failed to comply, the officer called off the local pursuit to avoid an 'unsafe situation' within the village.

But troopers had to back off as the Dodge started driving over 100 miles veering into on-coming traffic, reported 27 East.

Luckily for the cops, the getaway car got a flat near exit 69 on the Long Island Expressway, with the thieves abandoning the Dodge on the highway and running into some nearby trees.

The New York State Police and their K-9 unit were joined by local and county police to search for the suspects.

State police quickly apprehended one of the suspects, and the Suffolk County Police tracked down the other three, police said.

But the final crewmember remains at large, escaping through the trees.

Cops took the men, Ali Harris, 28, Jamal Johns, 25, and Wazir Rodgers, 25 to the police station to charge them, along with the woman, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34.

Davis had previously been arrested on Long Island on January 20 when cops found her and three others in possession of stolen property and drugs inside a BMW with fake New Jersey license plates.

Baseemah David, left, and Wazir Rogers, right, are pictured leaving their arraignment after allegedly stealing $90,000 of purses from Balenciaga in East Hampton

Jamal Revelt Johns (left) and Ali Abul Harris (right) were also charged over their alleged involvement in the thefts

Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, (pictured) was one of four arrested in a brazen robbery of $90,000 worth of purses at a Balenciaga store in East Hampton on Thursday

The four arrested suspects face state and local charges as State Police charged them with criminal possession of stolen property and East Hampton Police charged them with grand larceny.

They were arraigned at both the East Hampton Court and Suffolk County First District Court.

In her January 20, arrest, Davis faced a total of 10 charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

The crime is reminiscent of the spate of smash-and-grab robberies that plagued luxury stores across the nation earlier in the winter.

During the Louis Vuitton store theft, which White Plains police say happened last month, one man is seen running from the store, stolen purses in hand

In January, police in White Plains, New York, released a disturbing video that captured shoppers at a Louis Vuitton store trying to prevent a crew of thieves from ransacking the luxury retailer - only for the brazen bandits to escape when mall security guards sat back and watched.

In the video, the suspects are seen fleeing the store at the Westchester Mall in White Plains, as other people nearby attempted to stop them. But as the chaotic scene unfolds, an apparent mall security guard hangs back and watches, but does nothing.

It was the second time in recent months that thefts at high-end stores have been carried out at the mall just north of New York City, after robbers targeted a Burberry store.

Woke district attorneys' progressive policies have been blamed for the increase in both petty and violent crime.

Their attempts to lower prison population has seen many suspected criminals released straight back onto the streets after they've been charged - emboldening them to reoffend.

East Hampton Police did not respond to request for comment.