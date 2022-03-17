ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I turned my dusty attic into a treehouse-inspired paradise… there’s even a proper CINEMA up there

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned her dusty, neglected attic into a treehouse-inspired paradise complete with a cinema and reading net.

TikTok user Charlotte Violet uploaded a video showing how she transformed it into one of her favourite rooms of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2QdB_0ehxJeho00
TikTok user Charlotte Violet showed how she made a treehouse-inspired bedroom in her attic Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LCG6_0ehxJeho00
Before, the attic was dusty and filled with old belongings Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvbHv_0ehxJeho00
Charlotte added a projector and fairy lights to make a home cinema that she could enjoy from her bed Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome

On her @happyenchantedhome account, she showed how she stripped away all of the belongings gathering dust in the attic.

Then she added a wooden floor and set about decorating it so she could sleep there.

Charlotte showed off the finished result and hailed the renovation “the best idea” she’d ever had.

She and her partner added a bed, swing, bookcases and plants to make it homely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHyFa_0ehxJeho00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8lyw_0ehxJeho00

The talented home designer also put fairy lights on the ceiling, along with foliage on the eaves to create a treehouse feel.

But the real show-stopping features were a net reading nook next to the window, and the home cinema she made on a blank wall with a projector.

Charlotte explained: “A lot of people said when we were renovating the attic, ‘why do you have a blank wall up there?’

“And it was so we could get really cosy and watch loads of movies on this wall, that was always my vision when I was designing this space.”

Many people gushed over the attic transformation, with one saying: “I just wanna watch a film up there while it’s raining.”

Another said: “Ok this is acc the best room transformation I’ve seen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjDRU_0ehxJeho00
Charlotte said the attic transformation was the best idea she has had Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2RJo_0ehxJeho00
She also added a net that can be used as a reading nook Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xQ7Q_0ehxJeho00
The couple also have a swing and lots of plants to complete the treehouse feel Credit: TikTok/@happyenchantedhome

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouse#Home Cinema#Movies#Attic#Tiktok#Happyenchantedhome
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
354K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy