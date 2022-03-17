ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Update your iPhone NOW after Apple releases urgent iOS 15.4 security fixes

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRvyq_0ehxG2yq00

IPHONE owners are being urged to update their devices after Apple rolled out a critical software patch this week.

In addition to a handful of new features, iOS 15.4 fixes a staggering 39 security issues, some of which are critical.

Apple is rolling out a major update to the iPhone's iOS operating system Credit: Apple

What bugs does iOS 15.4 fix?

The major update rolled out worldwide on Monday and mends several bugs and vulnerabilities in the iPhone software.

In its patch notes, Apple lists 39 fixes made to the operating system that could potentially be exploited by hackers.

It does not give much detail on the nature of the vulnerabilities – a standard industry practice that's intended to protect users.

Among the bugs fixes are a number of issues with WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser.

Vulnerabilities were also found with a computer program at the core of the operating system called the Kernel.

According to Apple, an exploitation of those vulnerabilities could allow malicious apps to take control of parts of the device.

What's new in iOS 15.4?

The first big update is support for Apple's Face ID facial recognition with a mask on.

It comes quite late, around two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began – so fans have been desperate for a while.

You opt into the feature, allowing the iPhone's Face ID to scan unique features around your eyes.

Not only does it let you unlock your iPhone, but also enables Apple Pay transactions and password auto-fill in apps and Safari.

This new feature is only available on the iPhone 12 or later however, so anyone with an older iPhone is out of luck.

Apple has also rolled out a new voice for Siri – on the English language setting, anyway.

It's got an "incredibly natural sound" according to Apple, which is possible thanks to new text-to-speech technology.

There are 37 new emoji including a "pregnant man" icon – find the full new emoji list here.

You can also choose separate skin tones for each hand in the handshake emoji for the first time ever.

Apple has tweaked how SharePlay works in FaceTime.

The feature was added in iOS 15.1, letting you stream movies, TV shows and music in sync with pals or family over FaceTime.

Previously you could only start SharePlay on FaceTime.

But it's now possible to begin a SharePlay session directly from a supported app – like Apple TV+, Disney+ or TikTok.

What iPhones are compatible with iOS 15.4?

The update is available to anyone with an iPhone 6S and later, as well as 7th generation iPod touch owners.

If you're using an iPhone that can't update to iOS 15.4, it's important that you consider upgrading.

Moving to a newer iPhone means you'll be able to get the latest security updates.

Using older models that can't update with the latest security fixes is a major risk – and one that shouldn't be taken lightly.

How to update to iOS 15.2.1

If you have a compatible device and your iPhone hasn't automatically updated then you can download iOS 15.4 by following a few simple steps.

Before you get started, make sure your iPhone is backed up and that you're connected to WiFi.

Open Settings, tap "General" and then "Software Update".

The update may appear on the screen if it's ready for your phone and you can tap "Install Now" to get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHFvl_0ehxG2yq00
iOS 15.4 adds new features and fixes critical security flaws Credit: Getty - Contributor
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to silence every single spam call on your iPhone, forever

The deluge of spam calls that many people receive every single week is absolutely maddening. Even more frustrating is that the folks behind these seemingly endless calls are getting tricker. As a prime example, many spam calls now show up from numbers that look remarkably similar to the recipient’s number. This makes it seem that the incoming call is actually legitimate.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 6s#Software Update#Smart Phone#Ios#Webkit
geekspin

How to get the new iPhone SE (2022) for just $30

Before you start shopping for the new iPhone SE (2022), you might want to check out this T-Mobile deal wherein you can get the new iPhone SE (2022) model for $30. The phone retails for $429, so this is a significant savings. T-Mobile and Sprint customers on any plan can...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google’s latest phone update means users can talk without actually saying anything during phone calls

Google has announced a new feature for its phones so that people do not have to talk during phone calls – they can text their replies instead.People who prefer not to speak on calls can see captions of what the other person in the call is saying and type back a reply that will be read aloud.Users will have the choice between custom messages and pre-written responses, with the new feature being an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature which automatically transcribes all audio that comes through on the phone.The updates are rolling out to Pixel users from the 3a...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: The Cool, New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Apple's next iPhone update will likely debut this week, as the company's first event of the year is scheduled for March 8. iOS 15.4 has seen five beta versions and introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited arrival of Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, but a final version of the operating system could make its way to your iPhone soon.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Your Old Android Phone into a Home Monitoring System

If you have an old Android phone lying around, there are a bunch of pretty useful projects you can do with it. Android devices come with sophisticated hardware and software that can do a lot of amazing things if you find the right app. One of such projects is setting...
CELL PHONES
CNET

37 New Emoji Just Arrived With iOS 15.4

IOS 15.4 rolled out to iPhones on Monday, bringing with it several features of note. Among them are the 37 new emoji added to Unicode last year. The updated emoji library features seven more smileys and some very specific objects. (Texting your friends about kidney beans? There's now an emoji for that.) There are also a few new gestures -- like two hands forming the shape of a heart, much to the joy of K-pop fans.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple releases the last big iOS update before iOS 16 arrives

As expected, Apple released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 today. The iOS 15.4 update will allow a person wearing a mask to unlock his iPhone with Face ID even if he is not wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. A previous update allowed mask-wearing iPhone users to unlock their handsets using Face ID as long as they were wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.
NFL
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
354K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy