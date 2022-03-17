Subscribe to Our Activities Email

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy with Kids
Indy with Kids
 4 days ago
Indy with Kids

Spring Break Ideas for Indianapolis Grandparents

It’s Spring Break in Indianapolis and there’s no better way to spend it than letting the kids share special memories with their grandparents. No matter what ages your kiddos are, this list of ten spring break to-dos will have something for everyone. Rain in the forecast? No problem, we’ve got you covered!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

After School Classes for Kids

This isn’t your grandmother’s after school activity list. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com is here to share some awesome kids’ classes that you probably didn’t know existed. “So often, children’s after school activities and hobbies are full of competition. It doesn’t have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Indianapolis Date Ideas | What to do in March

Are you planning a date night? We have a whole month of amazing date ideas and we’re spilling them right here! Grab your spouse, your partner, your sister, or your best friend — we have lots of ideas for all of you! If you’re looking for even more date ideas in the Indianapolis area, we have a guide to 100 Indianapolis Date Ideas. There’s even a printable list of date night ideas for you to keep on the fridge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Where You Can Buy King Cake in Indianapolis

Recently, I spent some time in Louisiana. While I was there, I learned about Mardi Gras and ALL of the festivals in Louisiana, ate as much seafood as there was in the ocean and I participated in a King Cake decorating contest. Back here in Indy, there are several places...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
