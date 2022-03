Originally Posted On: https://www.advisedskills.com/about/news/185-resilia-the-cyber-resilience-certification. Every company around the world needs to be prepared in order to survive in the business world. Prepared for anything, mostly for possible risks, but also – adapting to ever-changing world. Every business will face many challenges, even the ones that will come by surprise. A good example is the coronavirus pandemic, that highlighted the importance of people’s ability to adapt to the new regulations and changes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO