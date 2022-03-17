ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman killed in crash on I-240, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a crash on I-240 Thursday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to multiple accidents on I-240 between Lamar and I-55.

The woman was ejected from a vehicle at I-240 and Lamar. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At I-240 and I-55, an 18-wheeler overturned.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD shut down westbound lanes on a stretch of I-240 near Airways due to an accident.

No further information has been released on the accidents.

Check back for updates.

Nation of X
2d ago

The Grim Reaper sure love I-40 and 240. I don't go on it unless I absolutely need to. I have never seen so many handicap ♿️ tags in my rear view mirror, paper tags on the bumper, and/or crumbled (damaged) rear end/front end cars in my live...speeding like indy 500, and I lived all over the map.

