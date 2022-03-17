Woman killed in crash on I-240, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a crash on I-240 Thursday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to multiple accidents on I-240 between Lamar and I-55.

The woman was ejected from a vehicle at I-240 and Lamar. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At I-240 and I-55, an 18-wheeler overturned.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD shut down westbound lanes on a stretch of I-240 near Airways due to an accident.

No further information has been released on the accidents.

Check back for updates.

