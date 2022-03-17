ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-12 cents, soy up 10-12 cents, corn up 8-10 cents

 4 days ago

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after CBOT May and...

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs, feeder cattle slide on technical trading, higher grains

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hogs and feeder cattle futures fell on Thursday on a flurry of technical trading, as feed prices rebounded and investors scrambled to find stable footing amid continued volatility in the commodity markets. Live cattle inched up, while cash cattle saw limited...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures fall as traders monitor Ukraine crisis

CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and gauged continuing disruptions to Black Sea crop exports. More than three weeks after launching its invasion, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation," the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle rise as feed prices slip; live cattle falls

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle fell on Wednesday on technical liquidation, as livestock markets continue to wrestle with questions about consumer demand as food prices surge, traders said. Feeder cattle futures firmed on the day as feed prices fell, traders said. "Today's live cattle futures...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia exports more wheat via Black Sea, domestic grain prices rise

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia is exporting more wheat via its Black Sea ports as Azov Sea routes remain restricted, analysts said on Monday, while domestic prices for the grain rose last week because of the weakening rouble. "Exports are active. If the weather permits - it is currently unstable in the Black Sea due to strong wind - Russia will export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat in March," said Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy. IKAR said prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from the Black Sea ports were at $390 per tonne free on board (FOB), although Rylko said there were few new deals in recent days. Sovecon, another consultancy, said: "Traders report some issues with payments from abroad when banks refuse to send money even to non-sanctioned institutions but the overall situation seems to improve." Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis. Sovecon said Russia exported 520,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 410,000 tonnes a week earlier. "Russia continues to actively ship wheat, mainly from its Black Sea terminals," the consultancy said. In the domestic market, prices for wheat in roubles rose sharply to reflect the Russian currency's depreciation against the dollar, Sovecon said. Russia banned grain exports to some ex-Soviet countries last week, but promised to keep on providing licences to traders within its current quota for exports elsewhere. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 16,150 +550 rbls wheat, European part roubles/t($154) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 39,125 rbls/t +1,100 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 98,350 rbls/t +6,675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 47,000 rbls/t +2,100 rbls - White sugar, $744.3/t +$163 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 104.8595 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans follow grain complex lower on Black Sea ceasefire talks

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Wednesday, following wheat and corn lower despite firmer vegetable oil markets, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract fell 9-1/2 cents to $16.49-1/4 a bushel, marking the most-active contract's fourth day of lower movement. * CBOT May soymeal lost 6 cents to $478.00 a ton, while CBOT May soyoil eased 0.13 cents to 73.55 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to end a four-session losing streak, as upbeat exports in the first half of March and a recovery in broader markets supported prices. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
KIMT

US gasoline prices are up by 45 cents per gallon in the past week

Gasoline prices are rising again as talk grows about the United States banning imports of oil from Russia to punish the country for invading Ukraine. Monday's national average price jumped above $4.06 a gallon. Auto club AAA says that's the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008. Prices are up 45 cents a gallon in just the past week, and they're now nearly 50% higher than a year ago.
GAS PRICE
Agriculture Online

Egypt setting new rules to maximise local wheat procurement - document

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian farmers will have to sell at least 60% of their wheat to the government this season or risk losing financial support, according to a document circulated by traders, amid efforts by the state to offset disruption to Black Sea wheat imports. The government has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed rises in January

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in January rose to 46.9%, compared with 48.6% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jan-2022 Dec-2021 Jan-2021 Total Shipments 1,929,620 2,285,634 1,895,195 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.9% 48.6% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.3% Wheat 1.9% 1.9% 1.6% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC cuts forecast for Ukraine grain exports

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for Ukraine's grain exports in the current 2021/22 season, noting ongoing conflict in the country had fuelled concerns about potential food security risks. Ukraine's grain exports were revised to 47.8 million tonnes, sharply down from...
AGRICULTURE
The Manhattan Mercury

Kansas gas prices average $3.79, up 40 cents in one week

(The Center Square) – The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Kansas reached $3.79 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). That's lower than the national average of $4.25 per gallon, but still up from a $3.39 average in Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-France plans 400 mln euro aid for livestock farms

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - France is to provide 400 million euros ($440.12 million) of aid to livestock farms that have been hard hit by the soaring cost of feed grain in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday. Russia's invasion of fellow exporter Ukraine...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hesitant after slide as Ukraine developments weighed

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were mixed on Thursday after sliding the previous day as the market monitored talks between Kyiv and Moscow while continuing to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of another grain exporter Ukraine. Corn and soybeans rose, supported by a rally in crude oil fuelled by concerns about the impact of the war on Russian oil exports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $10.59-3/4 a bushel by 1238 GMT, after falling by its daily limit of 85 cents on Wednesday. Deferred CBOT wheat positions traded slightly higher. Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three weeks since the Feb. 24 invasion, as the market is heavily reliant on exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea. "The ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia give hope ... even if nothing really seems to be improving on the ground," crop consultancy Agritel said. Wheat futures joined a broad pullback in commodities on Wednesday on reports of progress in the negotiations, before renewed concern about the impact of the conflict on Thursday pushed oil prices higher and led equities to turn lower. Strategie Grains analysts on Thursday said the war could remove from the world market in 2021/22 about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the region. Oil prices rallied after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. That lent support to crops like corn and soybean oil that are used in biofuel. CBOT corn was up 1.2% at $7.39 a bushel, while soybeans advanced 0.6% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The soybean market also drew support from uncertainty over exports from Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The country is considering raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to curb high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Prices at 1238 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1059.75 -9.50 -0.89 770.75 37.50 CBOT corn 739.00 9.00 1.23 593.25 24.57 CBOT soy 1658.75 9.50 0.58 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 365.75 2.25 0.62 276.75 32.16 Paris maize 337.00 1.75 0.52 226.00 49.12 Paris rape 903.75 4.25 0.47 754.00 19.86 WTI crude oil 100.38 5.34 5.62 75.21 33.47 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -2.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for March 23-29

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for March 23-29, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June, 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Worcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices up 19 cents

The average gasoline sale price in Massachusetts is sitting at $4.35 per gallon of regular unleaded, up 19 cents from last week, according to a Monday report from the travel group AAA Northeast. The increase in fuel price follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused the price of oil to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTOL 11

Gas prices soar in Toledo, up 45.6 cents a gallon

Gas prices soared 45.6 cents a gallon in Toledo last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Cities across the United States are experiencing the same increases at the pump as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo is $3.80.
TOLEDO, OH
Agriculture Online

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in Jan-Feb 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture products in January and February, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports was released earlier this month. Commodity Jan Feb % change YTD % change 2022(tonn 2022(tonn y/y (For (tonnes) y/y es) es) Feb data) Corn 2.75mln 1.93mln 8.4% 4.68mln -2.3% Wheat 1.51mln 680,000 -30.4% 2.19mln -11.6% Barley 690,000 480,000 -18.6% 1.18mln -11.1% Sorghum 1.13mln 460,000 -35.4% 1.59mln 13% Pork 150,000 130,000 -60.4% 280,000 -60.4% Sugar 410,000 410,000 -5.3% 820,000 -22% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to March 14

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, and durum wheat, and spring barley sowing progress, covering week 10 ending March 14. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 10 average in France 0 1 7 90 2 Week 9 2022 0 1 7 91 1 Week 10 2021 0 1 12 83 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 10 average in France 0 2 10 87 2 Week 9 2022 0 2 10 88 1 Week 10 2021 0 2 13 82 3 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 10 average in France 0 0 12 84 4 Week 9 2022 0 0 12 85 3 Week 10 2021 0 2 12 83 2 SPRING BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 10 average in France 90 Week 9 2022 76 Week 10 2021 96 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin)
AGRICULTURE

