Wheeling, WV

West Virginia man jumps off third-floor garage after police chase; Charges Filed/Name revealed

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBEhr_0ehx13e300

A Wheeling man is facing criminal charges after leading police in Belmont County, Ohio on a vehicle pursuit into the city of Wheeling Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Wheeling Police were notified of a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on I-70 east heading into the city limits. Ohio authorities initially had the vehicle stopped from an earlier domestic situation involving the driver and a female passenger.

The chase ended at the 10 th Street parking garage in downtown when the suspect drove to the third-floor level of the garage, fled on foot and then jumped off the top floor onto the road below. The suspect was injured and taken to Wheeling Hospital by Wheeling Fire Department personnel.

Christopher Ott, 42 of Wheeling is being charged with felony fleeing and possession with intent to deliver by Wheeling Police. Additional charges from police in Ohio are possible. He remains at Wheeling Hospital in serious condition.

The female passenger was not injured from the chase but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated from the earlier domestic situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

Wheeling pit bull sends postal worker to the hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) A U.S. postal worker was taken to Wheeling Hospital for a dog bite Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio County Animal Control rushed to the scene in Warwood where they tell 7NEWS a pit bull bit the mail carrier so badly on her arm that she was taken to the hospital for her […]
WHEELING, WV
