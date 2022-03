Lately I’ve been noticing that what I make for a meal is only partly about the food. It’s also about the type of experience I want to have or create. The week this lasagna came together, there were many quick meals made on the fly because everyone was so busy. I was working on a project away from home most days, and I can’t remember cooking a single hot meal the entire week. I knew I wanted to slow things down for the weekend and, most of all, to spend time with my family, so it didn’t take long for the Italian side of me to imagine a lazy Sunday with lasagna bubbling away in the oven.

